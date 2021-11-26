Emerging diseases: “Importance to Candida auris”

Juan Herrero Martínez, José Antonio Oteo Revuelta, Marta Díaz Menéndez, José Manuel Rincón and Laura Prieto.

Beyond covid, there are other emerging diseases of a different nature to which the relevance necessary to avoid its expansion. Among them, the fungus Candida auris, which especially affects hospitals and it has already arrived in Spain.

“If there is a case of Candida auris, the clinician must be notified and he must give it importance”, says Laura Prieto, from the Infectious Diseases unit of the Internal Medicine Service of the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, during the 42nd National Congress of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) and at a table in which José Manuel Ramos also spoke Rincón, internists at the Alicante University Hospital, and Marta Díaz Menéndez, from the Tropical Medicine unit at Hospital La Paz.

This fungus already experienced a boom phase in Spain during an outbreak detected in the Hospital de la Fe and that was eradicated in 2018. “They had more than 140 cases and generated a mortality of 50 percent ”. For the internist this explained that it is a public health problem that occurs especially in hospitals, so you have to be alert. “This fungus has a high capacity for adhesion to surfaces, has a resistance to antifungal treatments, and also has a difficult diagnosis.”

Prieto considers mushrooms to be “The great forgotten” among emerging diseases and predicts that its incidence among the population will increase in the coming years because there will be a greater number of patients at risk.

“Emerging mycoses exist, but they are more frequently seen as isolated cases in species and that afterwards they will hardly be seen. Most are opportunists of the environment, that is, their habitat is outside the human being or the animal. That they inhabit these is an unfortunate coincidence, they are just trying to survive ”.

Speakers at the table ‘Emerging and imported diseases’



Screen the Latin American population to control chagas

For his part, Ramos Rincón wanted to highlight the experience lived in his hospital in Alicante with respect to the chagas disease where after three years of campaigning. “We have screened 616 Latin American people, of which we have diagnosed 54. Therefore, the prevalence of chagas is 10.4 percent. Almost all cases they were from Bolivia and half had a family member with this disease “, details the internist.

Ramos Rincón has also wanted to put the alert on strongyloidiasis, detected in screening of the Latin American and African population by means of a serological stool arrest; and schistosomiasis, a disease that occurs mainly in the African population and that is also detected with a serology in urine or feces.

As for Díaz Menéndez, he has dealt with the emerging viariasis with special focus on Dengue and Chikunguya. “These diseases are already in Europe and Spain, so we must be alert,” says the internist, who predicts that there will be more cases and at some point these diseases will have to be included in the differential diagnosis. In addition, it highlights that confinement, far from reducing these pathologies, has caused their increase through domestic transmission.