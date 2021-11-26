Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth walk their love through Prague between jokes and ice cream

Loading the player …

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are in Prague enjoying a romantic trip. A few days ago, we saw the actress in Seville accompanied by her mother and her three children, where she was awarded at the SICAB. In the Andalusian capital we could see Elsa’s softer side, exercising as a madrassa with India Rose (9) and twins Sasha and Tristan (7). Now, through the streets of Prague, the actor couple exudes complicity and a great sense of humor. The Australian actor jokes with his wife while they enjoy a delicious ice cream and they end up with all their faces smeared with cream. “Here in Prague, grateful that my wife teaches me her excellent European gastronomic skills @elsapatakyconfidential.” Hit play and don’t miss the images.

