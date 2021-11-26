Effects of Moringa Oleifera on Glycemia and Insulin in diabetic patients

This research determined that with regular consumption of this plant, insulin and blood glucose values ​​decrease.

Dr. Edwin Garay Jaramillo – Research Physician and Master’s Candidate at El Bosque University in Bogotá.

This research carried out by Dr. Edwin Garay Jaramillo who is a Research Physician and Magister Candidate at El Bosque University in Bogotá, was carried out due to the great number of patients with diabetes who did not adhere to their conventional treatment, who were in search of an alternative that will help them control this disease.

During this process, some of his patients began to experience a regulation not only in their quality of life, but also an improvement in their blood glucose indices.

It should be noted that the Moringa Oleifera tree has been used for a long time as food and for purposes in traditional medicine, due to its possible antihyperglycemic effect (avoids the excess concentration of glucose in blood plasma), antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and as a lipid regulator.

Generally, the most used form for the consumption of this plant is through infusions directly from the leaf, however, it is currently marketed in different presentations such as tablets, syrups, tea bags, moringa powder and even for cosmetic use.

In this research it was determined that with regular consumption and as a treatment of this plant, the insulin and blood glucose values they begin to decrease, however, according to other studies, Moringa contributes to the reduction of cholesterol, thanks to its high content of fatty acids.

According to Dr. Jaramillo, when entering the body the way this plant acts is thanks to the transporters that we have in our body, directly in the liver. When food enters and becomes glucose in the small intestine, this works by blocking the absorption of sugars found in food.

Thanks to the high content of oils, which are mostly fatty acids, which are found directly in the seeds of this plant, it favors the regulation of sugar in the circulatory system from the patients.

Apart from these effects, according to several studies, moringa also has anti-inflammatory and anti-tumor effects, with effects positive in the lymphatic systemIn people with rheumatoid arthritis, it also has a high content of vitamins such as vitamin C, B and E and minerals.

It is important to remember that although this is a natural product, it should not be consumed in excess since, like any other product, it can lead to adverse effects.

It should be noted that patients who choose to consume this plant should not stop consuming their medications, since the natural effects that moringa provides tend to occur in the long term.

Source consulted here.

Here you can see the complete interview, conducted with Dr. Edwin Garay Jaramillo: