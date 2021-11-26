Edson Álvarez seeks renewal with Ajax

The Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez, who militates with him Amsterdam Ajax in the Eredivisie and the Champions League, he is negotiating the renewal of his contract until 2025, according to reports in the Dutch press.

The Mexican national team Edson Álvarez, has earned a place in the Ajax starting eleven, thanks to solid performances in both the Dutch league and the Champions League.

The player and the team “have expressed the intention to stay together for longer,” published the most widely read paid newspaper in Netherlands, “De Telegraaf”, citing club sources.

The “Machin” arrived at the rojiblanco club in July 2019 from Americfor 15 million euros and signed until June 2024, so the eventual renewal and improvement of his contract would mean extending it for another year.

Although in his first months with the club, he did not have many opportunities, as of January he has become an indisputable starter in the Eredivisie.

In addition, he has started the first three games of the Champions Legue, “an example of how coach Erik ten Hag values ​​the midfielder,” published the magazine “Voetbal International”, which also echoed the renewal offer.

Prior to Ajax’s last match in the Champions League, the Dutch coach praised Álvarez’s development and told a press conference that “positionally he contributes a lot to the team, he takes care of the defensive organization and he plays better and better.”