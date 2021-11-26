Eddy Reynoso confessed what Floyd Mayweather told him after beating Canelo Álvarez

In the last few days Eddy Reynoso said that Floyd Mayweather told him about Canelo Álvarez after beating him.

One of the big stones on the road to Saul Canelo Alvarez Its the Floyd mayweather who managed to snatch his undefeated in 2013. On the other hand, Eddy reynoso confessed that Money He told him that the man from Guadalajara has everything to occupy the place of number one when he retires from boxing. Did the Guadalajara-born do it?

That night of 2013, the Mexican fighter took a free lesson from one of the best defenders in the history of the sport of fists. Despite this, the Mexican fighter did not stop growing boxingly since after that setback he remained undefeated and managed to be world champion in four different categories.

On the other hand, in the last days, Eddy reynoso spoke to the press and confessed what he said Floyd mayweahter after having defeated Canelo Avlarez on Las Vegas. “After Mayweahter defeated Canelo, he told me, ‘I’m quitting boxing. You are the next number one ‘, and it happened as he said “commented the technician Jalisco.

And I add: “Mayweather has been supportive and expressed well about Canelo. Sure, Canelo has matured and his boxing has been better; he has fought important fights. So, I don’t think Mayweather is wrong. “. At the same time, Eddy reynoso commented that Canelo Alvarez He is one of the best representatives of Mexican boxing and one of the best had the history of the sport of fists.

On the other hand, regarding the pound for pound, Floyd mayweather considered that Terence crawford It is much better than Canelo Alvarez. “The best Pound for Pound fighter today is Terence Crawford. It is a diamond in the rough, pure talent. Amazing fighter, son of a bitch. He reminds me of a young Floyd Mayweather, because he can fight until the end of every fight. “, expressed Money a Fight Hype.