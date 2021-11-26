Do they attract you? Matheus Dória spoke for the first time about the interest of Tigres UANL and América in his file

With 27 years and a remarkable physical bearing, Matheus Dória proclaims himself one of the best defenders in Liga MX a few seasons ago. He can play both as a central marker and as a side marker on the left, something that makes him a very complete element and desired by several major teams of Mexican soccer. Tigres UANL and Club América, among them.

Both the Felines and the Eagles have shown interest in the record of the Brazilian born, who has a contract with Santos Laguna until June 2025. Despite this, the clubs mentioned They will launch offers in the looming pass market to take over the services of the defender, since it can offer many solutions to both Miguel Herrera and Santiago Solari.

Due to one of those coincidences of fate, precisely in these Quarterfinals of the Grita México Apertura 2021 Tournament of Liga MX, Tigres and Santos have met. Matheus Dória will appear before the Louse, so in dialogue with TUDN Before Ida’s game, he was asked about his future. Are you attracted to these teams or do you prefer to stay in Torreón? He answered himself.

“What I want to do is history with this club, put on a statue like other great players have here (at the TSM Corona Stadium). That’s why I signed a contract until 2025 and if I have to sign for longer and stay here achieving great things for him club, I’m going to do it “, the Brazilian pointed out forcefully. In this way, he made it very clear that he is focused on Santos Laguna and that At the moment he is not interested in signing for Tigres or America.

Later, to add spice to the situation, he blurted out: “They are good friends that I could make in France (Gignac and Thauvin). It would be nice to meet them, but for them to come here (Santos). I speak with the president, with the owner, that the two of them come here and it will be nice to play with them again. They would be very important here in Santos. “

Matheus Dória wants his statue in the TSM Corona Stadium

Matheus Dória wants to follow the path of other Santos Laguna idols and have his statue in the TSM Corona Stadium, something very difficult to achieve. There we find Jared Borgetti, Oswaldo Sánchez and Christian Benítez.