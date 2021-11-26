Disney plus presents its novelties at Disney + Day

The reality of streaming video companies has changed enormously in the last decade. 10 years ago Netflix practically held the monopoly of a sector that has grown exponentially in the last five decades. Viewers choose what type of content they want to consume, leaving aside the traditional television model and thus transforming the scene and the audiovisual trade. Today there are many companies dedicated to offering content online, and there is fierce competition between them. Scenario that benefits the consumer, since new imaginative works are continuously demanded.

The main streaming video platforms try to offer users proposals that break a bit with the established. In the case of Netflix, we find the world of poker represented with the documentary KidPoker or the excellent cartoon film The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Amazon prime it also usually premieres series or films that are attractive to the viewer, such as the recent play Maradona: Sueño Bendito. In this context of fierce competition, Disney it also has to be up to the task. The various companies focused on streaming usually mark a date in red on the calendar to show their most media news. In the specific case of the company Mickey, that day was the Disney + Day, an event held on November 12, where the roadmap planned by the American company was presented. Next we will highlight which were the most outstanding news and the most relevant advances.

The first of the ads was related to the movie Jungle cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. A work that is already available to all subscribers of the platform. Then the premiere of a new work focused on the universe of Ice age. The franchise will feature a new prehistoric iteration called The Adventures of Buck Wild. Continuing with the animation, Disney also presented a series on Baymax, from the saga Big Hero 6, and a new sequel to the film Disenchanted. All of them have their premiere scheduled for 2022.

With regard to documentaries, one of the most outstanding pieces was The Beatles – Get Back, where we can enjoy the musical creation of one of the best bands in history. A new installment of the documentary directed by Peter jackson.

Lovers of nostalgia will find in Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, a new opportunity to get excited. It is an animated series that will connect with the popular Rescuers. No more information about the fiction was published, only that it will land on our screens next 2022.

Disney also presented Hocus Pocus 2, a direct sequel to the original film that will feature the cast of the first play. Its premiere is scheduled for Halloween next year.

If you are followers of the company and its audiovisual creation, you will know that in recent years the company has been characterized by performing “live actions“of his classic films. Next on the list will be Pinocchio, a project awarded to Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis. Like most premieres, it will also arrive in 2022.

The Spiderwick Chronicles, which already has a semi-failed film adaptation, will return to the platform in serial format. A new attempt to attract fantasy lovers. A group that will also enjoy the series about Willow, sequel to the archetypal 80s film that will thus expand its expanded universe.

For what to Star wars is concerned, a small-format documentary was presented on the figure of Boba fett and its cultural impact. A prelude to the series starring the famous bounty hunter. Disney also showed a series of images about one of the most anticipated premieres: the series about Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor.

Video >>> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdy_kzJPEH0

Finally, and returning to the world of digital animation, four interesting projects were announced. An adaptation of Cars in serial format, a new work by Pixar, known as Win or Lose, shorts about the saga Zootopia and a sequel to the movie Tiara. This time in musical format.

To close the round of announcements, the official Twitter account of Disney Plus He focused on Marvel. One of its most loved and popular brands. It featured six different adaptations: Echo, Spiderman Freshman Year, Ironheart, Agatha: House of Darkness, Marvel Zombies, and Secret Invasion. Also movie trailers such as the one already announced She-hulk, a work that has caught the attention of Mark Ruffalo.

A series called X-Men ’97, which will connect with the mythical animation of the 90s, and a second season of What if.

A large number of ads in a single day, both in quality and relevance. A sign that the company has taken its future very seriously with Disney Plus.