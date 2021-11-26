Devil May Cry 5 designer demonstrates his skills playing on Steam Deck

Valve’s long-awaited portable console will arrive from February 2022, after the delay suffered by the supply crisis.

Valve shook the industry when it introduced what would be its arrival on the portable console market with an ambitious goal, that of bringing our library of Steam to the palm of our hands. The company expects great sales for the console, and expectations have not stopped growing with the first images of great games running on Valve hardware, such as Horizon: Zero Dawn.

We can see how different combos are executed at the controls of the laptopThe console has received praise from many video game developers, but this time it has been the team behind the great Devil May Cry 5 who has shown the potential of the laptop. In the video shared by Capcom, we can see different moments of the game running on Steam Deck with different characters chaining combos.

The player’s hands are nothing less than the lead game designer and allows us to get an idea of ​​how it would feel to play a title that requires so many quick movements at Valve hardware knobs. The video shows us different attacks that test the skill at the controls, executed with solvency.

Devil May Cry 5 has been one of the great hack and slash of recent times, an essential title that unfortunately, still we will take to enjoy on our Steam Deck. The promising laptop confirmed this month that the supply crisis would have affected the manufacturing process causing the delay of its launch until February 2022. If you want to know more about Valve’s new portable console, we recommend that you go through our report on the 44 Steam Deck keys.

