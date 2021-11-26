Date, time, route and MAP Check it out here!

The return of the Mexico City Marathon is just around the corner. It will be this Sunday, November 28, when all running lovers meet again, after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from taking place in 2020.

After the highest peak of the pandemic in our country, activity in the capital has been recovering little by little and the advance in vaccination and the downward trend of infections have allowed this important sporting event to return to the streets of the capital. .

What time does the race start?

The Mexico City Marathon is divided into blocks, according to the category of runners, which was distributed as follows:

Elite block, wheelchair and visually impaired: 06:20 hours

Block A: 06:30 hours

Block B: 07:30 hours

Block C: 08:30 hours

What is the route?

According to the Director of the CDMX Marathon, Javier Carvallo, the route is designed to explore the capabilities of the runners, since the route allows participants to run a faster race, due to the slopes they will encounter in the first half of the route.

The route will begin on Avenida Insurgentes Sur, just at the height of the Central Library and the Olympic University Stadium.

Later, you will advance on the Glorieta de los Insurgentes. Upon arrival, the runners will pass through Oaxaca Street, to take Nuevo León, then through Sonora Street and in this way line their way through the Bosque de Chapultepec.

According to the organizers, the aim is for runners to enjoy their city passing through the most emblematic and beautiful places in the country’s capital and to improve their times. When leaving the Bosque de Chapultepec, the participants will take Av. Paseo de la Reforma to start the last part of the route on Av. Juárez and reach the Zócalo Capitalino where the goal will be found.

🚏 This is the MAP 🗺:

The event organizers will deliver the allusive medal to the Monument to the Revolution; However, for those enthusiasts who were registered for the 2020 edition, they will receive the medal corresponding to that year, which is shaped like the Castle of Chapultepec as long as they complete the 42-kilometer journey.

It should be remembered that from the 2019 edition, the CDMX Marathon awards a medal alluding to a monument, building or historical site in the capital and the runners who manage to get six consecutive medals (2019, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24) will be able to “build” the shape of Mexico City with their medals.