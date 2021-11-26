Daniel Erbetta on insecurity: “The solution is easy, but impossible to carry out in Santa Fe”
The minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of Santa Fe suffered an attempted robbery yesterday at noon in Paraguay at 600. Daniel Erbetta spoke about it with the Radiópolis program (Radio 2). He also referred to the shooting against the El Establo grill. “We have a serious problem that is the control of the police, I read yesterday that after the episode the police arrived at 40 minutes,” he said.
