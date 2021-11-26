Dani Alves shares photography in the style of Saul ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

Dani Alves shared an image in tribute to ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, whom he became the best boxer of today

Barcelona footballer Dani Alves shared a photo on social networks in the style of Mexican Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, whom he referred to as the best boxer today.

Dani alves @danialves

Through his official Instagram account, Alves published an image posing as a boxer and accompanied the photograph with a brief message to ‘Canelo’ highlighting that he used a characteristic expression of the Aztec nation.

In a short time, the image managed to exceed 150 thousand likes, being Miguel Layún, a player from America, one of the main figures who liked the photograph of the Brazilian. “You are top,” wrote the former Porto, Sevilla and Villarreal player.

While, Dani Alves is training with Barcelona and it will be until January when he can play his first minutes of the campaign with the club culé.