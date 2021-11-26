Cyberpunk 2077 is raining reviews … positive ?!

Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

All fans of the video game industry know the fateful fate of Cyberpunk 2077. The title aimed for the stars and was expected to be the most ambitious title ever made, especially since it was run by the famous company CD Projekt RED, but in the end the launch was a disaster and the project went down in history as one of the most rugged. However, it is starting to get mostly positive reviews.

In a few days, Cyberpunk 2077 will complete its first year on the market. On their debut, all versions were harshly criticized for having major performance errors and even massive refunds were issued, something little seen in the video game industry.

However, the Polish company learned from the mistake and has not let down the fans who, with the promise of the study, patiently wait for the title to reach the state they believe it should always have. Thus, CD Projekt RED continues to work on improving the title through updates that polish the experience and it seems that their efforts are paying off.

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally getting positive reviews

It is clear that it is better late than never and as a sample is what is currently happening with CD Projekt RED and Cyberpunk 2077. December will mark 1 year of the eventful premiere, and the title on PC (via Steam) is receiving positive reviews.

This is how the director of missions of Cyberpunk 2077, Paweł Sasko, who commented through his Twitter account that in recent days the game has gotten a lot of positive reviews on the platform from new players. “You can’t imagine what this means to me,” Sasko commented.

At the time of writing, 84% of the 13,371 recent reviews posted in the last 30 days have been very positive. On the other hand, 76% of the 398,897 overall have been mostly positive.

The game was definitely very ambitious in scale, theme, design, narrative, and so on, but sadly the potential it had was pushed into the background due to pronounced performance issues. It is good that the developer has not forgotten about him and that in the process his effort has made him regain the trust of the fans.

What do you think of what is happening with Cyberpunk 2077 for PC? Tell us in the comments.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google STADIA. You can find more news related to him if you visit this page.

