Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a lot of positive reviews on Steam from new players

A year has passed since the launch of Cybeprunk 2077, and now things are changing as has received many positive reviews on Steam. That’s right, it seems that new players who have arrived thanks to blackfriday or other types of offerings have been experiencing the game without the pressure of the negative reviews that the game received massively during its launch. Clearly, throughout 2021, CD Projekt Red has put a lot of effort into improving the game through major updates.

Who has drawn attention to the flurry of many positive reviews on Steam for Cyberpunk 2077 is Paweł Sasko, Mission Director at CD Projekt Red. Sasko was the main mission designer for both The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077. and, of course, he is heavily involved in both games and the public’s response to them.

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Many Positive Reviews on Steam

On Thursday, Sasko posted a message on Twitter noting that there were many positive reviews on Steam for Cyberpunk 2077 from new players. Along with Sasko’s tweet is a screenshot of Cyberpunk 2077’s Steam page, showing some of the game’s profile information. Most notable is that Recent Cyberpunk 2077 player feedback on Steam is 83% positive, which fits with Steam’s “Very Positive” tag.

The number of reviews is not small, either. 11,958 reviews have been submitted within the period of time that is considered recent. The best conclusion from these two measurements on Steam is that the perception of Cyberpunk 2077 is good and it is improving. A “very positive” perception of Cyberpunk 2077 is certainly something that CD Projekt Red should be happy about.