Covid-19. “Black Friday” looms; dollar shoots up to 22.38 pesos and stocks recede

The fear of a new wave of contagions by Covid-19 due to a new, more aggressive strain that slows the economic recovery, has outlined the possibility of a “black Friday” for the financial markets globally.

In the foreign exchange market, the retail dollar sells for 22.44 pesos at bank windows, according to CitiBanamex data, 36 cents above the previous close, pressured by a growing aversion to risk, placing it at the lowest level. high since September last year.

As a result of the above, in the last two weeks the peso would have accumulated a loss of 6.7%, that is, 1.41 pesos, to be at the highest level since September of last year.

South Africa Variant B.1.1.529 tra exchanges and markets

Risk aversion has risen globally due to the new variant of the coronavirus for now called B.1.1.529, which in several countries has unleashed travel restrictions to Africa, mainly South Africa, where it was identified.

Although containment measures are being implemented, the new variant has already been detected in several countries such as Hong Kong and Israel, so it has probably already spread to other regions of the world.

It should be remembered that just last week several European countries, particularly Austria and Germany, considered the entry into force of mobility restrictions due to an accelerated increase in the number of infections.

The new variant of the coronavirus raises the risk that measures similar to those of the second quarter of 2020 will be implemented, with negative consequences for global economic activity.

Markets in red during Black Friday 2021

In the foreign exchange market, risk aversion is reflected in a sharp fall in the currencies of commodity producing countries and emerging economies and a strengthening of currencies considered safe havens.

For their part, global equity markets are turning red. The main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange fell 2.73%, 1,383.28 units below the day of Thursday.

In the United States, the main indicators of the main New York stock exchanges report declines above 2.0%: The Dow Jones registers a fall of 2.73%; the Nasdaq reports a drop of 1.98%; while the Standard & Poor’s 500 observed a decrease of 2.16%.

On the London Stock Exchange, the FTSE 100 registered a 3.65% drop; in Germany, the Frankfurt stock market fell 3.16%; while in Japan the Nikkei 225 fell 2.53%.

