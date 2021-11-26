Classic that you are Will Smith and you make so much delicious that you throw up when you finish

The Prince of Rap confessed his unfortunate story in his book

Mansión de Mis Tíos de Bel Air.- Millennials grew up in the golden age of gringo light comedy series. One of the favorites was the Prince of rap interpreted in Spanish by the actor Juan Carralero that gave a totally new tone to the character of Will, but that we all fell in love with. However, in English everything fell to the figure of Will Smith himself, who knew how to cement a billionaire career in a sincere and rapper character.

Even if you don’t like rap, it is likely that you know at least the Spanish version of the song by Willl SmithWell, whether you like it or not, at least you’re going to have compassion on him … It was revealed this week that the actor, producer and rapper has the unfortunate condition of vomiting when he finishes having the delicious one. Proof that you can’t have everything in life or as the saying goes: “You can’t whistle and eat pinole”, my Will.

What’s wrong with Will?

The Prince of rap He recounted in his autobiographical book, Will, that after his first and only girlfriend cheated on him, he entered into a dynamic of sexual addiction that eventually caused him to have a “psychosomatic reaction,” according to his account, in which he disgusted having orgasms. Supposedly, the actor vomited when he finished making the delicious after that stage that he himself describes as “total ghetto hyena”. This was 25 years ago, but the book was published recently.

In this biographical text, Will Smith He also confesses that when he met his current wife, Jada, they spent 4 months “just drinking water and making the delicious”, what he does not say is whether he still continues to guacarea at the end. In addition to these indiscreet details that generate clickbait, Smith also recounted that a drug dealer once loaned him money to pay a tax debt. That’s something we’ve all done, right?

