Chivas: ups, downs and rumors | Alexis Vega does not renew yet for 2022

In Chivas there are priorities and one of them will be to culminate with the renovation of Alexis Vega, who in six months could be free without leaving a weight to the Rojiblancos. Already on vacation, but working behind the desk, the board is tasked with extending the contract of what was undoubtedly the best element of Guadalajara in this Apertura 2021, which in all its stage of Guadalajara has 86 games, 13 assists and 15 goals.

Vega came to Chivas in 2019 after being bought from Toluca, but now the good thing comes, finding an agreement, if not, the player could go free. And is that information that arrived at Mediotiempo assured that the Herd already made a first offer to the player, but it has not been closed. Even with the FIFA rules, Alexis could already sign a pre-contract with another club, having only been linked to Guadalajara for 6 months.

Tiba Sepúlveda, another to renew with Chivas

The board of directors led by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez knows that they cannot afford to let their best elements go for free given the complications it means for Chivas sign in each transfer market.

For that reason, they not only work with Ernesto Alexis in terms of renovations, but also Luis Olivas and Gilberto Sepúlveda will have to find a new bond. Here things are calmer and soon it will be possible to talk about the new contract of both rojiblancos homegrown players.

Chivas’ first casualty for 2022

Who will not be known again in Verde Valle from the new year is Oribe Peralta, who was left out of the club after trying to relocate him to other areas away from the pitch, but the London 2012 gold medalist seems profile to MLS.