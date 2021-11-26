Celebrity sex extravagances: vomiting, extra-expensive vibrators, medical exams …

ANDhe Mediaset program ‘It’s already eight‘, that shows Sonsoles denies, I issued a reportage the afternoon of this Thursday in which he counted the oddities of some famous people…at sex.

The first of the protagonists was the actor Will Smith. The American, who recently revealed that he turned to a tantric sex expert and natural drugs after breaking up with Jada Pinkett, caught his first girlfriend cheating.

Will Smith, orgasms and vomiting

It was then that I decided having unbridled relationships with all kinds of womens reaching a point where the sex was insane so much that he did gagging and vomiting after having an orgasm.

Will Smith I also revealed that I would like “a harn” with actress Halle Berry or dancer Misty Copeland.

Jennifer Lawrence and her misophobia

For her part, the actress Jennifer Lawrence has one thing clear: she only has relationships with serious boyfriends. In addition, it requires a prior medical examination for your phobia of germs because it is declared “almost misophobic”.

Jennifer Lawrence

Instead Justin Bieber, that after being sex addict and having to maintain several relationships a day, voluntarily abstained for a year before marrying his wife.

Justin Timberlake admits that he does not like to listen to any music while having sex because the notes distract him.

The ‘extra expensive’ vibrator Beckham gave Victoria

Also known is the story that David Beckham gave Victoria Beckham a $ 2 million sex toy. The vibrator was platinum and diamonds.

David and Victoria Beckham /Instagram Victoria Beckham

The report of ‘It’s already eight o’clock’ concluded with a video of Luis Miguel during a performance in which the singer is seen to have a erection on stage. Each one has its oddities …