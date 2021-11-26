Celebrities who discovered that their partner was unfaithful thanks to a photo or video of the paparazzi | Famous
In 2017, when he announced that he was divorcing, he did not give many details of what had happened, however, as he closed that chapter, he was honest with his fans through interviews.
The following year, in an interview with Tanya Charry, the host of El Gordo y La Flaca revealed that a paparazzi had captured her husband with another woman and both were being blackmailed into not making the images public. At that moment they decided to separate.
That is not the only case of celebrities who discovered an infidelity “thanks” to the paparazzi. We tell you 5 other famous cases.
Juanes was caught with another woman
In 2007, images of the very affectionate Colombian singer circulated with a woman who was not his wife. The third in contention was the actress Johana Bahamón. As a result of this ‘affair’, he and Karen Martínez put their marriage ‘on hiatus’ for a few months.
Ultimately, they were able to turn the page, put the infidelity behind them, and now they are a solid couple. Juanes also composed the song ‘Lo Nuestro’, whose verses say: “Baby, I’m not going to leave you for a passing romance / (…) / Forget the past, I’m telling you we’re going to start over”.
“There I stayed forever”: Juanes remembers the day he met his wife Karen Martínez in a music video
Robert Pattinson had to see photos of Kristen Stewart with someone else
In July 2012, Us Weekly magazine printed photos of the ‘Twilight’ star kissing and hugging director Rupert Sanders, who was married with two children.
Kristen immediately offered a public apology to her then boyfriend, even so, the relationship did not last much longer and, in the following May, rumors began to circulate that they had separated.
Kristen Stewart admits splitting from Pattinson was ‘incredibly painful’
Natalie Portman traveled to Argentina to check if Gael García was unfaithful to her
Although this romance is little remembered, in 2006, the star of ‘The black swan’ and the Mexican actor were one of the favorite couples in Hollywood.
However, that changed when rumors began to emerge that he was being unfaithful to Dolores Fonzi, with whom he was in Argentina filming a television program.
When Natalie Portman arrived in the Latin American country, she found several photographers who were looking to get her portrait at all costs.
Ashton Kutcher was caught with a woman younger than Demi Moore
The couple were one of the most acclaimed in Hollywood: they were both handsome and big stars. Despite that, the end of their marriage was quite difficult.
In 2010, different media published photographs of the actor with a much younger woman. And although they were not seen in indiscreet situations (they were only together in a car), it turned out that they had an affair.
Soon after, the couple separated and finalized their divorce in 2013.
Khloé Kardashian was pregnant when Tristan Thompson cheated on her
Just a couple of weeks before Kris Jenner’s daughter gave birth, TMZ released a video showing her then-boyfriend flirting and kissing two women at a party. According to the portal, the clip was recorded when Khloé Kardashian was 3 months pregnant.
The couple stayed together for the next several months, but parted ways once new rumors emerged that Tristan Thompson had cheated on her with Jordyn Woods in early 2019.
One of those involved in the Tristan Thompson infidelity scandal to Khloé Kardashian speaks