Celebrities have been seen in their role as parents in a very in love way

Lately we have seen how the couple has been sharing almost full time with their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom, as we can see in different photographs uploaded to their social networks where they look too happy with the stage, being parents.

And that’s how they made it clear on their extended vacation to Europe a couple of months ago. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom showed that only family love and tenderness rule in their lives.

The little girl turned her first year of age last August and was seen with her parents in the Beverly Hills park, where you can see how she plays in a tender, happy and curious way, with a world to know full of colors , shapes and smells that are sure to captivate her every time she goes out to explore the world.

Although the couple knows that their love for their baby is immense and they can take care of her without any inconvenience, from the photos taken by the Guacamouly portal, it can be seen that they are not competing for her attention.

See here some of the photos:

Like any proud dad, Bloom took the time to photograph Daisy at various locations in the park, while Daisy played and had fun on her own.

The couple’s wedding ceremony took a back seat as Bloom has been making dramatic films and Perry became much more involved in her music career and the ‘Katy Perry Collections’ footwear line, among other businesses run by the singer. .

And what is your professional life about?

Motherhood has impacted the singer so much that she became part of a campaign for clothing, diapers and other accessories for low-income children, which just last month she shared on her Instagram profile