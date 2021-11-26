Celebrities at weddings of their co-stars or or guests

I had no idea that the cast of Pitch Perfect was so united!

Here are 25 celebs who invited each other to their weddings:

1.

Cameron Diaz was a bridesmaid when her costar in Charlie’s Angels, Drew Barrymore, married Will Kopelman in 2011.

Columbia Pictures / Â © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

2.

Then when Cameron married Benji Madden in 2015, Drew was one of her bridesmaids.

Columbia Pictures / Â © Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

3.

When Donald Faison married CaCee Cobb in 2012, his co-star from Scrubs, Zach Braff, was his godfather.

Abc / Â © ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

They held the ceremony in Zach’s yard.

Four.

When Ashley Tisdale married Christopher French in 2014, her partner High School Musical, Vanessa Hudgens, was one of his bridesmaids.

5.

Jonathan Groff was the best man of honor to Lea Michele, his co-star in Glee, when she married Zandy Reich in 2019.

6.

When Jennifer Garner married Ben Affleck in 2005, her partner Alias, Victor Garber, officiated the ceremony.

Scott Garfield / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Victor told US Weekly: “We have a kind of unbreakable bond, and I’m so thankful that I love her so much.”

7.

Snooki was a bridesmaid when her co-star of Jersey Shore, Angelina Pivarnick, married Chris Larangeira in 2019.

Troy Rizzo / Getty Images

8.

Deena Cortese was also one of Angelina’s bridesmaids.

Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

9.

JWoww was also a bridesmaid.

Larry Marano / Getty Images

Allegedly at first Angelina was only planning to ask Snooki and Deena to be in her wedding party, but she included JWoww so she didn’t feel left out.

10.

James Roday Rodriguez was best man at Dulé Hill, his partner in Psych, at his wedding to Jazmyn Simon in 2018.

Usa Networks / Â © USA Networks / Courtesy Everett Collection

eleven.

Lo Bosworth was a bridesmaid when Lauren Conrad, her co-star of The Hills, married William Tell in 2014.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Via Getty

She was one of the ten bridesmaids because Lauren “knew that having a large entourage with all her best friends was the best option.”

12.

When Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015, her co-star of FriendsCourteney Cox was her maid of honor.

Warner Bros / Â © Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

13.

Sir Ian McKellen officiated at the wedding of his companion X Men, Sir Patrick Stewart, when he married Sunny Ozell in 2013.

Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

14.

Jessica Biel was a bridesmaid when Beverley Mitchell, her costar in 7th Heaven, she married Michael Cameron in 2008.

James Sorenson / © Spelling Prod. / Courtesy Everett Collection

fifteen.

Hillary Duff’s partner in Younger, Molly Bernard, was one of the two officiants at her wedding to Matthew Koma in 2019.

TV Land / Â © TV Land / Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

Christopher Mintz-Plasse (aka “McLovin”), Matthew’s friend and bowling partner, co-hosted the ceremony with Molly.

16.

Demi Lovato was bridesmaid at the wedding of Tiffany Thornton, her co-star in Sonny with a chance, when she married Christopher Carney in 2011.

Adam Rose / Disney Channel via Getty Images

Demi even caught the bouquet! Also in attendance were Allisyn Ashley Arm and Doug Brochu, who also appeared on the series.

17.

When America Ferrera married Ryan Piers Williams in 2011, her co-star of Ugly BettyJudith Light officiated the ceremony.

Karen Neal / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

In addition, the wedding was at the home of Vanessa Williams, who also acted in the series.

18.

Jane Lynch officiated at the ceremony for her co-star of Glee, Becca Tobin, when she married Zach Martin in 2016.

Mike Yarish / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection / Beth Dubber / © Fox / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Also in attendance were her castmates Lea Michele and Kevin McHale.

19.

When Jeffrey Dean Morgan married Hilarie Burton in 2019, his co-star of The walking deadNorman Reedus co-hosted the ceremony.

Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Via Getty

twenty.

Jensen Ackles, who dated Jeffrey in Supernatural, was the other officiant.

Warner Bros / Â © Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

twenty-one.

When Anna Camp and Skylar Astin married in 2016, her partner in Pitch PerfectBrittany Snow was a bridesmaid.

Universal / Â © Universal / Courtesy Everett Collection

22.

Ben Platt, another of his co-stars in Pitch Perfect, was one of Skylar’s godparents.

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Via Getty

23.

And when Brittany Snow married Tyler Stanaland in 2020, Anna Camp was one of her bridesmaids.

Quantrell D. Colbert / Â © Universal / courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

24.

Kelley Jakle, who also appeared in Pitch Perfect, was another of Brittany’s bridesmaids.

Photo Credit: Quantrell D. Colbe / Â © Universal / courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

25.

And Chrissie Fit, who met both of them at Pitch Perfect 2, was also a maid of honor.

Richard Cartwright / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

And now, here are 13 castmates who weren’t invited to their weddings:

26.

When Josh Peck married Paige O’Brien in 2017, his co-star of Drake & Josh, Drake Bell, took to Twitter for not being invited.

Nickelodeon Network / Â © Nickelodeon Network / Courtesy Everett Co / Everett Collection

The television brothers met again months later at the VMAs after the wedding drama.

However, in 2021, Drake was charged with child abuse and sentenced to two years of probation.

27.

Matt LeBlanc was not invited to the wedding when his partner FriendsJennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015.

Warner Bros / Â © Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

On the Television Critics Association press tour, he said: “If she had wanted me there, I would have been there.”

28.

Matthew Perry was also not invited by Jennifer.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy: Everett Collection

On the Television Critics Association press tour, he said, “They didn’t invite me. What are you going to do to him?”

David Schwimmer was also not required, but never commented on the matter.

29.

When Jeannie Mai married Jeezy in 2021, she did not invite her co-host from The Real, Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

Earl Gibson III / Getty Images

30.

Garcelle Beauvais, another host, was also not invited to the wedding.

Phillip Faraone / Via Getty

31.

And neither does Loni Love.

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

However, the decision was not to upset any of them. Jeannie told Page Six that in order for her wedding to be safe during the COVID pandemic, both she and Jeezy had to make sacrifices, including cutting the guest list to just “two tables in our room with our family and friends. more intimate “.

She said, “I didn’t invite the girls, but I did call all of them ahead of time to let them know what we were going to do. In fact, they were the first to know that we were going to have a secret ceremony, and they kept the secret.”

32.

When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, judges at The Voice, married in 2021, his colleague Adam Levine did not make the guest list, despite the fact that Blake had previously told Seth Meyers that he wanted Adam to sing at his wedding.

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

However, Blake and Gwen’s decision was not a personal attack on Adam. They just wanted a small wedding.

On Storme Warren Show, Blake said: “I’ve had awkward conversations with a lot of my friends since then; ‘Ah. Oh yeah. I read it. Yes, I read a little. How was it?’ You know, I was like, ‘Look, we wanted to do something. Little one. Get over it. It’s not you. ‘

33.

When Heather Rae Young married Tarek El Moussa in 2021, her co-star of Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn, was not invited.

Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Before the wedding, Heather told Entertainment Tonight, “Well, the entire cast is invited, except for one person. I think you can imagine who is not invited.”

3. 4.

When Audrina Patridge married Corey Bohan in 2016, she did not invite her partner The Hills, Lauren Conrad, to the wedding.

Peter Kramer / Getty Images

35.

Heidi Montag was also not required at Audrina’s wedding.

MTV / courtesy Everett Collection

Jose Perez / GC Images / Via Getty

37.

In fact, they didn’t invite Whitney Port or anyone from The Hills.

Mathew Imaging / FilmMagic / Via Getty

Several months before the wedding, Audrina told Fit Pregnancy and Baby that none of his companions in The Hills it had been on the list of 130 guests.

He said: “When it comes to friends, we only invite those who have been there for us for the last year and who will continue to be there for us for the next 30. So no one from The Hills I enter. If we had a very big wedding, I would invite them, but it will be intimate. “

38.

And finally, William Shatner said that he was not invited to the wedding of his co-star of Star trek, George Takei, when he married Brad Altman in 2008, although George said that he was invited, but that William did not.

Paramount / Â © Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

William posted an infamous video on YouTube saying that his colleague had ignored him.

However, George told Entertainment Tonight: “We find it completely disconcerting because, in fact, we did invite him, and got no response. … But it was to be expected because it fits his character; he has never responded to an invitation. Each Anytime there was something good to celebrate between us … he never showed up. “

This post was translated from English.

