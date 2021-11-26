Celebrities at weddings of their co-stars or or guests
I had no idea that the cast of Pitch Perfect was so united!
Here are 25 celebs who invited each other to their weddings:
1.
Cameron Diaz was a bridesmaid when her costar in Charlie’s Angels, Drew Barrymore, married Will Kopelman in 2011.
2.
Then when Cameron married Benji Madden in 2015, Drew was one of her bridesmaids.
3.
When Donald Faison married CaCee Cobb in 2012, his co-star from Scrubs, Zach Braff, was his godfather.
Four.
When Ashley Tisdale married Christopher French in 2014, her partner High School Musical, Vanessa Hudgens, was one of his bridesmaids.
5.
Jonathan Groff was the best man of honor to Lea Michele, his co-star in Glee, when she married Zandy Reich in 2019.
6.
When Jennifer Garner married Ben Affleck in 2005, her partner Alias, Victor Garber, officiated the ceremony.
7.
Snooki was a bridesmaid when her co-star of Jersey Shore, Angelina Pivarnick, married Chris Larangeira in 2019.
8.
Deena Cortese was also one of Angelina’s bridesmaids.
9.
JWoww was also a bridesmaid.
10.
James Roday Rodriguez was best man at Dulé Hill, his partner in Psych, at his wedding to Jazmyn Simon in 2018.
eleven.
Lo Bosworth was a bridesmaid when Lauren Conrad, her co-star of The Hills, married William Tell in 2014.
12.
When Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015, her co-star of FriendsCourteney Cox was her maid of honor.
13.
Sir Ian McKellen officiated at the wedding of his companion X Men, Sir Patrick Stewart, when he married Sunny Ozell in 2013.
14.
Jessica Biel was a bridesmaid when Beverley Mitchell, her costar in 7th Heaven, she married Michael Cameron in 2008.
fifteen.
Hillary Duff’s partner in Younger, Molly Bernard, was one of the two officiants at her wedding to Matthew Koma in 2019.
16.
Demi Lovato was bridesmaid at the wedding of Tiffany Thornton, her co-star in Sonny with a chance, when she married Christopher Carney in 2011.
17.
When America Ferrera married Ryan Piers Williams in 2011, her co-star of Ugly BettyJudith Light officiated the ceremony.
18.
Jane Lynch officiated at the ceremony for her co-star of Glee, Becca Tobin, when she married Zach Martin in 2016.
19.
When Jeffrey Dean Morgan married Hilarie Burton in 2019, his co-star of The walking deadNorman Reedus co-hosted the ceremony.
twenty.
Jensen Ackles, who dated Jeffrey in Supernatural, was the other officiant.
twenty-one.
When Anna Camp and Skylar Astin married in 2016, her partner in Pitch PerfectBrittany Snow was a bridesmaid.
22.
Ben Platt, another of his co-stars in Pitch Perfect, was one of Skylar’s godparents.
23.
And when Brittany Snow married Tyler Stanaland in 2020, Anna Camp was one of her bridesmaids.
24.
Kelley Jakle, who also appeared in Pitch Perfect, was another of Brittany’s bridesmaids.
25.
And Chrissie Fit, who met both of them at Pitch Perfect 2, was also a maid of honor.
And now, here are 13 castmates who weren’t invited to their weddings:
26.
When Josh Peck married Paige O’Brien in 2017, his co-star of Drake & Josh, Drake Bell, took to Twitter for not being invited.
27.
Matt LeBlanc was not invited to the wedding when his partner FriendsJennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015.
28.
Matthew Perry was also not invited by Jennifer.
29.
When Jeannie Mai married Jeezy in 2021, she did not invite her co-host from The Real, Adrienne Bailon Houghton.
30.
Garcelle Beauvais, another host, was also not invited to the wedding.
31.
And neither does Loni Love.
32.
When Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, judges at The Voice, married in 2021, his colleague Adam Levine did not make the guest list, despite the fact that Blake had previously told Seth Meyers that he wanted Adam to sing at his wedding.
33.
When Heather Rae Young married Tarek El Moussa in 2021, her co-star of Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn, was not invited.
3. 4.
When Audrina Patridge married Corey Bohan in 2016, she did not invite her partner The Hills, Lauren Conrad, to the wedding.
35.
Heidi Montag was also not required at Audrina’s wedding.
37.
In fact, they didn’t invite Whitney Port or anyone from The Hills.
38.
And finally, William Shatner said that he was not invited to the wedding of his co-star of Star trek, George Takei, when he married Brad Altman in 2008, although George said that he was invited, but that William did not.
