Cardi B sues youtuber Tasha K over herpes and HPV rumors

Cardi B filed a lawsuit against youtuber Latasha Kebe known as “Tasha K” for spreading rumors that the singer is a carrier of HPV and herpes.

A judge will have access to Cardi B’s medical records, because according to the lawsuit, during 2018 and early 2019, Kebe started rumors that the artist had herpes and HPV.

Cardi B assures that the influencer carried out a malicious campaign against her to ruin her reputation, claiming that she had sexually transmitted diseases, cheated on her husband, worked as a prostitute and used cocaine.

On November 22, United States District Judge William Ray ruled that the Center for Women’s Pelvic Health in Los Angeles should send him all medical records related to the rapper’s herpes and HPV tests.

“My client does not have HPV or herpes. Two of the defamatory statements in question are the defendant’s vile, false and highly offensive statements that my client has herpes and HPV, we provided these records 14 months ago to support my client’s claims, ”Cardi B’s attorney told Rolling Stone.

On the other hand, Kebe’s defender said he had no comment on the matter and they will continue preparing for the trial, which will take place on January 5, 2022.