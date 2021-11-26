Cardi B sings with Camilo Sesto for Netflix; listen to ‘Bet It’, for the soundtrack of ‘Bruised’

What is happening today in the global music industry is experimentation and risk when launching collaborations that we could never have imagined and, a recent production of Netflix has just made “Bet It” come true, a song that unites the talent of Cardi B and Camilo Sesto for the soundtrack of the film ‘Bruised‘.

Did you ever think that it would be possible to listen to Cardi B sing along with the legendary Spanish singer Camilo Sesto? Actually neither do we, much less because the idol left this life, unfortunately, on September 8, 2019, more than two years ago.

Related news

However, the film’s production team ‘Bruised‘, managed by Netflix, has managed to unite the world of the rapper with the theatrical interpretation of the idol and the truth is that the combination is incredibly functional.

Camilo Sesto and Cardi B? Netflix brings this incredible collaboration to life

In the past, Cardi B He has already demonstrated his love for Hispanic culture. Claiming his Dominican roots, a few months ago, he gave us an iconic moment when he cooked a chile en nogada for Angelica María herself, a moment that you can appreciate in this link.

Related news

Similarly, when the death of Camilo SestoTo commemorate it, the singer uploaded a couple of clips to her Instagram stories in which she sings with emotion and sadness some of her greatest hits.

Because of this, this collaboration could have been presented as a dream come true for Cardi B. In ‘Bet It’, song created to be included in the soundtrack of the new film by Netflix, ‘Bruised‘, we can hear a fusion between “Algo De Mi” and the powerful verses of the American artist.

The song is already available on all digital platforms, like the tape in the streaming platform’s catalog, since last November 17. You can enjoy the composition of Camilo Sesto and Cardi B next.







What did you think of this song in collaboration? Leave us your comments and remember to follow us on our social networks for more information on your favorite artists.