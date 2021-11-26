Cancer is waging an ‘evolutionary battle’ against some drugs

Cancer resistance to certain drugs may be due to the fact that the disease has evolved along with science.

After deaths from COVID-19, cancer took the second place in deaths in the United States throughout 2020. Although the sanitary emphasis was markedly aimed at counteracting the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, the population living with various types of the disease suffered the ravages of the lack of proper medical care.

Although cancer still ranks as one of the leading causes of death in America, the disease is facing a battle evolutionaryto, as Anuraag Bukkuri, a mathematical oncologist at the University of South Florida, puts it. In his article for The Conversation, the expert explains that it is largely due to to the development of specific drugs to attack it. That’s how it works.

Diseases also evolve

Like other living things, diseases also evolve according to environmental and genetic factors those they face. This explains why the cancer is changing by interacting with certain medications. Until now, the strategy has been to attack the disease, even to the detriment of the organism:

“For decades, the standard treatment for cancer consisted of bombarding patients with the maximum tolerable dose of a drug,” explains Bukkuri, “trying to kill as many cancer cells as possible while minimizing adverse side effects.”

Although this is true, medicine has advanced to fight cancer with drugs that “target specific characteristics of tumor biologyfrom boosting the body’s natural defense system to blocking chemical signals in cancer cells to prevent them from growing“Continues the expert.

In parallel, cancer cells struggle to stay alive. For this reason, in some cases it has been observed that the cells that feed tumors have become resistant to certain medications. Therefore, also, some treatments are not as efficient as before. AND medicine has to adapt.

We suggest: Why trees could curb the number of cancer deaths in the world

Setting an ‘evolutionary trap’ to cancer

In nature, animals instinctively look for ways to be less susceptible to predation. However, in the way of avoiding being eaten by their natural predators, they can become easy prey for other species. Something similar happens with cancer, Bukkuri explains:

“Similarly, in cancer, therapies can be delivered in a way that leads to a double bind whereby increasing resistance of cancer to one therapy makes it more susceptible to other therapies. This places cancer in an evolutionary trap created from its own adaptations. “

From the study of the disease and its new resistance to certain medicines, it is possible find possible weak flanks. For this reason, the ‘evolutionary trap’ can be created from a laboratory, in which the reactions of certain treatments to various types of cancer are analyzed, so that the medications may be more effective in the long run.

Therefore, Bukkuri is sure that the future disease responses to certain treatments can be predicted. “[…] I believe that approaching cancer treatment through the lens of ecology and evolution can help clinicians and researchers deal with this issue and fight cancer more effectively“, Concludes the mathematical oncologist.

Keep reading:

Breast cancer: 5 myths you should stop believing about the disease

Asthma, cancer and COPD: Mexico warns of the harm caused by vapers and electronic cigarettes