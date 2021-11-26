Camila Cabello joins the “Billón” club with Havana on Youtube

Camila Cabello She is one of the American singers who has also given great support to the Latino community.

The interpreter of Don’t go yet, saw in the song Habana his great success, and perhaps the first most viral of his solo career.

In that sense, the singer who recently revealed the reasons why she broke up with Shawn Mendes, is now part of the billion club on YouTube.

Havana video details

The video was released in October 2017 through Camila Cabello’s official YouTube account.

The clip and song topped the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2018, marking Cabello’s first No. 1 on the chart.

This is not the first time that Cabello has entered the Billion Views Club from YouTube. Before launching her solo career, Cabello was part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which, as of August this year, has accumulated a couple of videos with 2 billion views on the site: “Worth It” from 2015 and ” Work From Home “2016

Cabello also racked up 1 billion views with her duet of Shawn mendes 2019, “Miss”.

The breakup of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

The singers announced their breakup, Camila Cabello He shared an image on his official Instagram account where he assures that they decided to end their romantic relationship, but that they will continue to be best friends.

This news caused a lot of sadness among netizens, who regretted the breakup, and gave their support to both singers.

Are you a fan of Camila Cabello? Do you like the song Havana? Tell us your opinion in the comments and follow us on La Verdad Noticias to find out everything about show business.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!