Camila Cabello and Shawn mendes They have given a lot to talk about in the last hours because after two years of a very stable and loving relationship, they surprisingly announced the breakup of their courtship, which began in 2019 after they both sang “Miss” together.

And so with the same calm with which Camila Cabello and the Canadian singer announced their breakup, that’s how calm we can see the Cuban-American singer-songwriter get on with her life, that’s why she showed us how you can break up with your boyfriend and get on with your life, as well as looking very happy.

And it is that, according to what we could see through the Instagram stories of the singer of “Havana“Is coping with the breakup in the best way that it has seemed, which is, mainly, indulging as he showed us a photograph of the book he is reading” I know why the caged bird sings. “

But the breakup is not only faced with a good book, but it is also necessary to resort to a little sugar and warmth to pamper the heart, so Camila Cabello decided to accompany her reading with a donut and a warm chocolate, to pamper herself a little.

What’s more, Camila Cabello showed us that another way to cope with a love breakup is to turn to friends, talk with them even in the distance, so that through our networks of friends and family we remember how much people love us and that the life goes on.

Camila Cabello gives a lecture on how to get over your ex in hours and be happy PHOTO: INSTAGRAM



That is why, without a doubt, a breakup can mean many things, but after the 24 year old singer of age has shown a deep maturity in the face of the fact, it reminded us that a good way to deal with matters of the heart is with a good face and accepting what we cannot control.

Well, even if we love the other person, as Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes expressed that they love each other, it is not always the best thing to be together, sometimes forcing things is the way to end all the good things in a relationship, so sometimes it works best to drop everything and move on.

Extra tips for getting over a breakup

Although it seems that Camila Cabello is coping with her breakup in an extraordinary way, this despite the fact that a few days ago the couple was most happy in Oaxaca where they spent a vacation to celebrate the birthday of the father of the former member of Fifth Harmony.

It is worth mentioning that what matters is to be grateful for the process, let go of what was done wrong and honor the relationships that unite us with people for a short or long time, because the best way to keep love is to let the other person, even if that doesn’t include us in the plans.

