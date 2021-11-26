Call of Duty: Vanguard dogs rile players up

The dogs are the best friend of the human being. Animal lovers have no doubt about it, unless we are fond of Call of duty. If we are, things change. There are two types of dog kill streaks in Vanguard. One of them is so highly efficient that the players urgently ask for their nerf.

These cute animals have been used as kill streaks in various Call of Duty, although They haven’t been this brutal and hard to kill since Call of Duty: World at War, at least. On Vanguard, to this day, they are really annoying.

Obviously, and before PETA gets on us, no one wants to harm a live animal. At least no one in their right mind. These animals do not cease to be polygons drawn on a screen. There are no living animals, although even knowing it there are people who refuse to end the virtual life of the puppies. Even if it costs them their own.

The last shooter Activision has two ways to help us with dogs. The simplest is calling a guard dog after killing 6 enemies consecutively without dying. It will follow where we go and protect us until its last moments.

The second way is throwing a pack onto the battlefield. They will end everything that is put in front and it will cost a lot to end the lives of the dogs. For that reason, players have started to complain.

A clear example is this Reddit user. With a G-43 it cost him five headshots take out a watchdog. They use the stairs, they climb to the rooftops and you find them everywhere. “A complete joke”, ends this player.

Among so many complaints, it is likely that Activision has taken note and downgrades the effectiveness of dogs in future patches.