“Buy bitcoins right now”: Mexican billionaire criticizes the printing of US dollars and advises to acquire cryptocurrencies

Billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who is currently the third richest person in Mexico, published this November 24 a tweet in which he criticizes the “fake money creation“by the US and incites its followers to acquire bitcoins.

“America is looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country … wow … look at the scale of the creation of fake money. Buy bitcoins right now“wrote the billionaire, attaching a graph showing the Federal Reserve’s total dollars over the years.

The graph shows total assets of more than 8.67 trillion dollars, as of November 17.

Salinas, who is the founder and president of Grupo Salinas, a conglomerate of companies in the telecommunications, media and financial services area, has been a supporter of bitcoin for quite some time.

In November 2020, the businessman revealed that the 10% of its liquid portfolio was in bitcoin, and last June tweeted that he recommends “the use of bitcoins” and that he was working for his bank to become the first in Mexico to accept the cryptocurrency.

According to the Forbes Billionaires List, Salinas current net worth is about $ 14.2 billion.