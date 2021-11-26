Bruno Valdez and Mario Osuna miss the quarterfinal round against Pumas

America will not be able to count on Valdez and Osuna for the return leg of the quarterfinals due to injury.

This Thursday, America returned to training after the goalless draw against Cougars in the first leg of the quarter-final series. As is customary, the elements that were most active in the match against the felines did only regenerative work in the Nido de Coapa gym, while the substitutes played football under the orders of Santiago Solari.

Sources informed ESPN that facing the duel back against the auriazules, it is confirmed that the azulcremas, again, will not be able to count on Bruno valdez and Mario Osuna because they have not yet overcome their respective injuries.

In the case of the Paraguayan central defender, he continues with calf discomfort that did not allow him to be in the first leg and also left him out of the second leg, while Mario Osuna He already started this Thursday to increase the workload after the blow he suffered in the right fibula, but he will not yet be ready to be considered by the technical staff of the America, so that Santiago Naveda and Fernando Madrigal They will be the options in the azulcrema containment for the weekend against the felines.

On the other hand, regarding the issue of Renato Ibarra, the Ecuadorian keeps working with the first team waiting to receive an opportunity in League. The South American feels ready to return to the field of play after overcoming his muscle injury in his left leg, but that decision passes only through Santiago Solari and its coaching staff, who will define when they use the right hand wheel again that they have the America.

The Americanists will work this Friday night at the Azteca Stadium to close their preparation for the final clash against the Cougars. It is expected that Santiago Solari make some modifications in your starting eleven next Saturday with the intention of being more aggressive up front and trying to finish the series against the university students as soon as possible and not only depend on their best position in the general table, where they occupy the first place .