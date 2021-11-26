Britney Spears, on Instagram, impressed by the cat ‘Stepan’ and its exotic drinks

You don’t have much time to Britney Spears used his Instagram to pronounce on the elimination of his legal guardianship, and now, he gave his opinion of the famous cat ‘Stepan’.

Through his official account of the aforementioned social network, the “Princess of pop”Shared a photograph of the feline from Ukraine.

-Related information: ‘House of Gucci’ with Lady Gaga … The crime that shook the fashion industry

And it is that, it is an animal capable of persuading anyone, so the famous did not hesitate to dedicate a publication to it despite contributing to its worldwide recognition.

In the snapshot of his profile, the feline appears with his characteristic expression of determination, sitting and leaning his elbow on a table with a large glass of wine.

But that’s not all, as the pop star assured that finished filming a movie, of which success is guaranteed.

Without giving more details, the interpreter of “Toxic” and “Gimme More” reported that the tape is titled “The Idol“You will have” many brilliant photos to put on the faces of my beautiful family! “

“I hope you are having a good time, because I sure am. If I shut up every once in a while, you can catch me with this cat somewhere. “

Who is the cat ‘Stepan’?

According to the RT portal, be the mascot of the Ukrainian, Anna, with whom you reside in Kharkiv.

Currently, he and his owner have more than 655,000 followers on Instagram and more than 965,000 on TikTok.

However, the aforementioned medium indicates that 13 years ago it fell into the hands of Anna, as she found it on the street when she was only one month old.

Since then, he has had a good life, which includes the social one that he shows in networks, although obviously everything is thanks to his owner.

@annaolala ♬ оригинальный звук – user548075332261

It all started when the Ukrainian brought a pizza home and after placing it on the table, her pet was positioned next to the food.

In addition, he sat in his “favorite chair”, but, characteristic of a feline, he did not change his expression, nor did he show interest in pizza.

When recording it, he decided to share it on social networks, causing the beginning of the success of his profiles, so now he captures it in the same way, but with different dishes and drinks.

Could it be that one day Britney Spears will go from Instagram and meet in person Stepan cat?