Brendan Fraser joins the new Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro

Killers of the flower moon First official image of “Killers of the flower moon” Paramount Pictures and Apple TV

The actor who during the nineties and the beginning of the new millennium starred in films such as: “George of the Jungle”, the mummy trilogy, “Crash”, “Bedazzled” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth” seemed to be ruled out by the industry.

A couple of specific situations took him away from the scene, in 2003 (as he confessed years later in an interview) Philip Berk, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in front of a large group of people, shook her hand and took the opportunity to pinch her behind. “His left hand reaches out, grabs my buttock and one of his fingers touches my perineum. And start to move it “explained Fraser. This fact was somewhat traumatizing for the actor, who gradually succumbed to depression “It made me back down, it made me confine myself,” he confessed.

Fraser’s depression was compounded by the effects of all his physical injuries, which forced him to undergo multiple operations over the years; the divorce from his wife in 2009, with whom he had been married for 21 years, and a feeling, which was never confirmed, that Berk and his important association were doing everything possible to boycott his career.

The Mummy Universal Pictures

Despite what happened, Fraser continued to work on productions that were far away, in terms of popularity, from those he had starred in. However, it seems that we are facing the rebirth of the career of Brendan fraser in Hollywood. To the aforementioned “Killers of the flower moon” we must add the leading role that Brendan will have in the next film of Darren aronofsky (“Requiem for a dream”, “Black swan”). In “The Whale”, Fraser will play a literature teacher who, weighing more than 270 kilos, lives trapped on his couch as he tries to regain his relationship with his 17-year-old daughter.

“It has nothing to do with anything you have done before.”the actor told the magazine Newsweek, “But I can say, even though I haven’t seen it yet, it’s going to make a big impression.”

In addition to these important films, Fraser was part of the recent film of Steven Soderbergh “No sudden move” and it will be part of “Brothers”, a movie written by Macon blair in which he will be the protagonist with Peter dinklage.