Brendan Fraser, close to returning to the fourth installment of “The Mummy”

Actor Brendan Fraser, 52, would reprise his role as Rick O’Connell in “The Mummy 4.” (Courtesy photo)

The nineties were, without a doubt, his decade. Brendan fraser He had everything to succeed: talent, charisma, sex appeal. The truth is that all the producers wanted to have Fraser in their productions and that is how the possibility of starring arose The Mummy (The Mummy, directed by Stephen Sommers). It was 1999 and the decade and century said goodbye, but Brendan’s career seemed to be on track for success.

And it did not disappoint. The film that recreated the life of an adventurer and handsome young man named Rick O’Connell, together with a beautiful archaeologist expert in Egypt, Rachel Weisz, it was a worldwide success. Of the 80 million initial investment, he managed to raise more than 400 million. This is how they managed to film two more films continuing the saga: The mummy returns in 2001 and The Mummy: The Emperor’s Tomb already in 2008. This last installment did not have the same acceptance as the previous ones, which even encouraged to change the central actress, Weisz, for Maria Bello. The universe of this production gave rise to two spin off, among them The scorpion king (with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), and The Mummy: The Animated Series. In total, the films grossed $ 1.261 million, a sizeable number to open up the possibility for a comeback after nearly 14 years of their last installment.

But the news today leads us to the possibility that a fourth installment of The Mummy. Although Fraser’s career had several ups and downs in all these years, the 52-year-old actor would be willing to try on O’Connell’s suit.

While awaiting this confirmation, Brendan has two movies waiting to be released. One of them is the new production of Martin Scorsese next to Leo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon. It will also be part of The Whale, created by the great Darren Aronofsky, and in turn will be part of the DC Comics Universe with its participation in Batgirl (bat girl) for the signal HBO Max. There will be the villain Firefly, while the heroine will be Leslie Grace, as Barbara Gordon. In addition, Fraser He already played Robotman in the series that is also from HBO MAX, Doom patrol.

The actor who had several ups and downs in his career, will have a 2022 full of projects. (Getty Images)

The news about the return of The Mummy would have arisen from the actor’s environment according to the site Freakin Giant Robot and it generated a stir not only in the specialized media, but also in the faithful followers of the saga of this adventure and action film that recreated the world inaugurated by another great archaeologist in the history of cinema: Indiana Jones.

Last year a film came to theaters that also had a similar approach to The Mummy. It was about Jungle cruise, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily blunt. Again, a crazy adventurer and a perfectionist archaeologist and scientist went in search of a lost ancestral treasure without losing the comedy tone and the chemistry between the protagonists.

Another project that Brendan would be involved in is on the tape Brothers. In this he shares a poster with Josh brolin and Peter dinklage, all led by Max Barbakow.

