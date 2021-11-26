Black Friday in financial markets due to new variant of covid-19

Today is a black friday for himhe financial markets in Mexico and the worldAs emerging market currencies lose ground to safe haven instruments, equity markets fall and yields in the risk-free debt market decline, analysts attribute this behavior to the uncertainty generated by the variant of covid-19, identified as B .1.1.529.

In Mexico, the exchange rate is sold in bank branches at a maximum of 22.32 pesos per dollar and a minimum of 20.38 pesos, while the Price and Quotation Index (S & P / BMV IPC), the main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), falls 2.82 percent.

In the US market, the Dow Jones stock index registers a fall of 2.42 percent, the S&P 500 of 2.03 percent and the Nasdaq of 1.91 percent, while in Europe the falls of the French stock markets stand out, with a decline of 4.75 percent; that of Germany, 4.15 percent; The United Kingdom, 3.53 percent; and from Italy, 4.6 percent.

In the debt market, 10-year Treasury bonds lose 8.7 percent, as they are considered risk-free assets, while no relevant changes are observed in the Mexican market.

The director of economic and financial analysis of Banco BASE, Gabriela Siller, explained that Risk aversion has risen globally due to the new variant of the coronavirus for now called B.1.1.529, which in several countries has unleashed travel restrictions to Africa, mainly South Africa, where it was identified.

He noted that despite confinement measures being implemented, the new variant has already been detected in several countries such as Hong Kong and Israel, so it has probably already spread to other regions of the world.

Siller recalled that just last week several countries in Europe, particularly Austria and Germany, considered the entry into force of mobility restrictions in the face of an accelerated increase in the number of infections; Faced with this situation, the new variant of the coronavirus raises the risk that measures similar to those of the second quarter of 2020 will be implemented, with negative consequences for global economic activity.

He stressed that today the World Health Organization is discussing the characteristics of the new variant of the coronavirus, where they will determine if it is a worrying variant. If so, its name would be defined as Nu.

The Directorate of Economic, Exchange and Stock Market Analysis of Grupo Financiero Monex agreed that the Stock markets worldwide show negative movements, after knowing some economic data in Asia and Europe, but with full attention to the new South African variant of covid-19.

He indicated that this context of covid-19 takes up the scenario of little economic growth, recalling that the Delta variant had a significant global economic impact. The markets before the United States holiday are cautious, waiting for more information on this health context.

