Black Friday 2021: what hours will Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco and other stores have

This year online shopping is expected to continue growing.

Some of the The nation’s largest retailers such as Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s have started their Black Friday sales and sales. For the second year in a row, most major retailers will keep their stores closed on Thanksgiving.

While Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s and JCPenney will open at 5 a.m., Macy’s at 6 and Target at 7.

For years, Thanksgiving and Black Friday have marked the official start of the holiday shopping season and the time of year when consumers focus on Christmas spending.

This year, you could expect fewer deals, more out-of-stock items, and shipping delays due to ongoing bottlenecks in the supply chain.

According to a Coresight Research report, more shoppers are expected to flock to stores than last year, which was the “quietest in 20 years,” as human trafficking plummeted due to pandemic fears.

For its part, the National Retail Federation, the country’s largest retail trade group, predicts that the increase in Christmas sales could beat the record for last year’s season, even with higher prices forecast.

Store hours for Black Friday 2021:

Academy Sports + Outdoors: from 5 am to 11 pm

Ace Hardware: from 8 am to 7 pm

Manzana: variable.

Athleta: variable.

Badcock Home Furniture & more: Most of the stores open at 9 in the morning.

Banana Republic: It varies.

Barnes & Noble: from 8 am to 9 pm

Bass Pro Shops: Opens at 5 in the morning.

Bath & Body Works: Many stores open at 6 in the morning.

Batteries Plus: It varies.

Bealls Florida: from 6 am to 11 pm

Bealls Outlet: from 7 am to 11 pm

Bed Bath & Beyond: Opens at 6 in the morning.

Belk: 7 am

Best buy: From 5 am to 10 pm

Big Lots: From 6 am to 11 pm

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Open at 7 in the morning.

Boscov’s: From 6 am to 11 pm

Burlington: 7 am to midnight

buybuy Baby: Opens at 8 in the morning.

Cabela’s: Open at 5 in the morning.

Costco Wholesale Club: Variable, but most branches open before normal hours on Fridays.

CVS: Regular hours.

Dick’s sporting goods: From 5 am to 10 pm

Dillard’s: from 9 am to 8 pm

DSW: Varies, but most are open from 8 am to 9 pm

Five below: Opens at 8 in the morning.

GameStop: Opens at 7 in the morning.

Gap: It varies.

Guitar center: 8 am to 9 pm

Hobby Lobby: 8 am to 9 pm

Home Depot: Open at 6 in the morning.

HomeGoods: From 7 am to 10 pm

Ikea: Variable.

JCPenney: from 5 am to 10 pm

Joann Stores: From 6 in the morning to 9 at night.

Kay Jewelry: Varies, but many open from 11 am to 7 pm

Kohl’s: Opens at 5 in the morning.

Lowe’s: Opens at 6 in the morning.

Macy’s: From 6 am to 11:59 pm

Marshalls: 7 am to 10 pm

Menards: Open from 6 am

Michaels: from 7 am to 10 pm

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary.

Office Depot / OfficeMax: Normal hours, most open at 8 in the morning.

Old Navy: From 5 am to 11 pm

Petco: It varies.

PetSmart: from 7 am to 9 pm

Sam’s Club: Variable.

Sephora: Variable.

Shoe Carnival: from 7 am to 9 pm

Staples: From 9 am to 8 pm

Target: from 7 am to 10 pm

TJ Maxx: from 7 am to 10 pm

Tractor Supply Co: From 6 am to 9 pm

Ulta Beauty: 6 am to 10 pm

Walgreens: Regular hours.

Walmart: from 5 am to 11 pm

World market: from 9 am to 9 pm

Zales: Varies, but many open from 11 am to 7 pm

