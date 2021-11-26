Black Friday 2021 on PS5: the best video game deals
As every year around this time, a new edition of the Black friday with knockdown discounts on a multitude of products. And our sector, that of video games, is no stranger to the most outstanding sales of the year, especially in titles in Physical format, where the main businesses compete to offer the most attractive prices. Therefore, below we offer you a selection with the best offers in video games on disk for PS5 through the most popular specialty stores. Expand your video game collection to Playstation 5 with the best discounts on Black Friday 2021!
Big sale on PS5 games: Black Friday 2021
On this occasion we have selected up to 14 PS5 video games that have seen their prices lowered on the occasion of Black Friday 2021, a series of offers belonging to two businesses such as GAME and MediaMarkt, and that at the time of writing this article there was a stock of units. The 14 most interesting PlayStation 5 titles on sale for Black Friday this year are:
- Watch Dogs Legion for 24.90 euros (32% discount, before 36.99 euros)
- Destruction AllStars for 12.99 euros (35% discount, before 19.99 euros)
- Demon’s Souls for 44.99 euros (40% discount, before 74.99 euros)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for 34.99 euros (41% discount, before 59.99 euros)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure for 34.99 euros (41% discount, before 59.99 euros)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising for 24.99 euros (32% discount, before 36.99 euros)
- Riders Republic for 39.90 euros (33% discount, before 59.99 euros)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut for € 59.95 (before € 79.95)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon for 19.95 euros (before 59.95 euros)
- Marvel’s Avengers for 24.95 euros (before 49.95 euros)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for 24.95 euros (before 44.95 euros)
- Alan Wake Remastered for 19.95 euros (before 29.95 euros)
- Resident Evil Village Steelbook Edition for 39.95 euros (before 69.95 euros)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for 39.95 euros (before 49.95 euros)