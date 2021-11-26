‘Black Adam’: New DC Movie Starring Dwayne Johnson Releases First Sneak Peek

A new superhero arrives and does it hand in hand with the DC universe. Black adam is the name of the movie to star in Dwayne Johnson, in which to play Teth Adam, an Egyptian slave who received the powers of the magician Shazam, which is another character who already has movies in DC and in the comics he is the enemy of Black Adam.

The film is Released in the United States on July 29, 2022 and they have already been able to see the first preview of the feature film. These images have been presented during the DC FanDome. In that event, Dwayne johnson He is very excited about this project: “I was born to play Black Adam.”

‘The rock’ was in charge of presenting this first viewing and left a statement that left the fans expectant and excited: “The video is an appetizer because the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is going to change “I commented Johnson at the DC FanDome.

In the preview it is seen as a group of people enter a cave and there appears Black adam hooded and immediately kills an explorer without touching him and also dodges the bullets. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and has as a cast Noah centineo as Albert Rothstein (Atom Smasher), Aldis hodge as Carter Hall (Hawkman). And to the mythical Pierce brosnan to play Doctor Fate.