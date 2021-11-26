Bitcoin offers a “black Friday offer” priced below $ 55,000, a similar offer to 2020

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is down 20% from its all-time highs, but it is a golden opportunity to “buy during the dip”analysts say.

Black Friday is living up to its name in the crypto space this year as both Bitcoin and many altcoins are trading at their lowest level in six weeks.

A minimum of USD 53,000

After an overnight sale triggered by the falling US dollar and macro markets shaken by a new variant of the coronavirus, The BTC / USD pair is trading near $ 54,000.

While the mainstream media highlight the decline, others are far from concerned; however, current prices possibly offer a gold entry opportunity.

BTC offer for Black Friday

Others made fun of an article visceral of Bloomberg in which the post initially stated that Bitcoin had “entered a bear market.”

As for short-term goals, the popular trader and podcast host Scott Melker warned about going with the pack, hoping for even lower levels to buy.

“It seems like we all want to see BTC hit $ 53,000, which usually means we get ahead of $ 53,500 or the price goes straight up and we have fun going poor.”, tweeted.

“The crowd rarely gets what they want.”

In a sign that the sale is probably not over yet, Funding rates across all exchanges remain high despite 24-hour settlements approaching $ 700 million.

Bitcoin financing rates graph. Source: Coinglass

Do you remember the last Black Friday?

For its part, Melker also pointed out the unusual correlation between the US dollar and Bitcoin thanks to the jolt of the virus.

As Cointelegraph often points out, Bitcoin tends to show an inverse correlation with the dollar, with the latter snapping a long winning streak on Friday.

However, far from fueling Bitcoin’s strength, The largest cryptocurrency has fallen in step with both the macro markets and the US dollar currency index (DXY).

Dollar down, gold up, Bitcoin down, stocks down. Good luck solving that correlation today. – The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) November 26, 2021

The dollar was down, gold was up, Bitcoin was down, stocks were down. Good luck resolving that correlation today.

Standing in the way of further losses for Bitcoin, there is a strong buying support block at the $ 53,000 mark, roughly the zone that corresponds to Bitcoin’s $ 1 trillion market capitalization.

Meanwhile, the historical data serves as a timely reminder that Black Friday deals are kind of a common theme for Bitcoin.

At the end of November 2020, the BTC / USD pair dipped to around $ 16,400, then rose and surpassed $ 20,000 for the first time in three years.

1-day candle of the BTC / USD pair for November 2020. Source: TradingView

