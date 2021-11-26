Billie Eilish presents her new album for the first time live – jenesaispop.com

Billie Eilish performed this weekend at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, kicking off her ‘Happier than Ever, The World Tour’ tour. It was his first stadium show since the start of the pandemic, which interrupted ‘Where Do We Go?’, The world tour he had scheduled.

‘Bury a Friend’ was the first song to play on stage, one of the star tracks on his first album ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’. “A year and a half has passed. Let’s do this shit, let’s have fun. It is going to be amazing. Forget everything that sucks in your life and have fun, dance and jump, okay? ”He yelled into his microphone after finishing singing.

Eilish chose an outfit very much in the style of Harley Quinn, a couple of little pigtails, a quite wide T-shirt, boots and wrapped in necklaces and rings. She only needed to wear her hair in two colors. For the set he performed widely heard songs from that first album, ‘bad guy’, ‘you should see me in a crown’ or ‘my strange addiction’. And as for his new album, he debuted it with songs like ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’, ‘NDA’, Lost Cause ‘or’ Your Power ‘.

This has only been the beginning because, over the next few weeks, Billie Eilish will perform at various festivals such as Life Is Beautiful, Governors Ball, Austin City Limits and Firefly, which is her next stop, on September 23. And in June of next year he will begin his tour of the United Kingdom with Jessie Reyez, Jungle, Arlo Parks and Girl In Red as his opening acts. You can check all the information here.

