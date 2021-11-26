Billie Eilish asks her followers to refrain from eating turkey – El Financiero

The 19-year-old singer Billie eilish, who a few days ago was nominated for seven Grammy Awards, spoke out against eating the typical Thanksgiving dish in the United States: turkey.

Through a publication on her Instagram stories, the “Bad guy” interpreter posed hugging one of these birds at the same time she sent a message to her thousands of followers: “Turkeys are some of the gentlest creatures in the world. And 46 million of them die every Thanksgiving.“, wrote.

This is not the first time that Eilish has joined this pro-animal cause, as earlier this month she joined celebrities such as the actor from The Joker, Joaquin Phoenix and his wife Rooney Mara, the actress recognized for her role in The Big Bang Theory, Mayim Bialik, or the comedian from The Office, Ricky Gervais, in a petition sent to President Joe Biden.

“I know it’s hard to change traditions, but keep that in mind 🙂 ”, added the singer in her publication, who even visited Farm Sanctuary to raise awareness among the population to adopt and not eat turkeys in an initiative that seeks to live your lives in peace and security in times when citizens bet on gratitude.

The nominees for the delivery of the Grammy in 2022. The winner of seven awards at the most important awards in the music industry he will be present again thanks to his second album entitled Happier than ever, with which he hopes to repeat the success of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, with which she became the youngest artist to win three main categories.