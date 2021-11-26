The core is a concept of English origin that identifies the group of abdominal muscles, lumbar, of the pelvis, the buttocks and the deep muscles of the column. These muscles work together to allow you to bend, twist, rotate, and stand tall.

When these muscles are loose, we can feel more back pain or we start to bend. For this reason, it is important to exercise the core with exercises that allow strengthen this area.

Strengthening the core helps us enhance daily movementssuch as bending over to pick something up, reaching out to pick something up off a high shelf, or even sweeping with a broom. Strong, well-balanced core muscles can also improve our posture And help prevent back injuries. If we have suffered a back injury, in the rehabilitation they will surely make us do basic exercises for the core.

The good news is that incorporating exercises to strengthen the core it’s pretty easy. In fact, these are exercises as basic as squats, planks, and lunges. They are exercises that we can even do at home. However, the main risk is performing these exercises incorrectly, without adopting the correct alignment, form and posture.

Coach Joy Prouty has developed a basic exercise guide for Harvard Medical School. This guide tells us how to do these basic exercises well.

The basic exercises to strengthen the core are the strides, squats and platesSince the abs can cause back pain, in part due to the fact that they focus solely on the abdominal muscles. Instead, planks work efficiently many more core muscles at the same time.

Next, we review the correct way to perform lunges, squats, and planks.

Iron

To do it correctly, the abdominal muscles They should be taut and the shoulders aligned directly over the elbows. The body has to be correctly aligned so that the neck and spine are neutral. We stand facing the ground, with the shoulders are down and back. Only the toes, forearms, and hands touch the ground.

The wrong thing is to raise your head and stretch your neck, sink your torso towards the ground or not have a straight neck and spine.

Squats

We must try to keep the knees, hips, and toes pointing forward. The glutes remain above knee level, while the knees do not extend beyond the toes. We lift the chest and put the shoulders down and back. The back should be in a neutral position, not arched.

The feet and the knees They point forward, while the shoulders, hips, and knees are even. We contract the abdominal muscles.

We must avoid arching the back, extending the arms too much, stretching the knees beyond the toes or bending them.

Stride

In this case, we must place the knee of the front leg aligned with the ankle, while the heel of the rear leg is lifted off the ground. We bend the back knee just enough to form a straight line from shoulder to hip and knee. The back adopt a neutral position and the chin parallel to the ground. The shoulders and the hips they are even and the abdominal muscles are contracted.

In this case, we must avoid hunching the body forward, not bending the knee well or curving the back with the head raised.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms occur in case of illness and never self-medicate.





