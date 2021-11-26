Baggy Jeans: 12 looks of your favorite celebrities who bet on this style

Our jeans have recently been on sabbatical. Those who have been brave enough to rummage through their closet for jeans in the confinement phase have understandably moved towards looser fits. Recent seasons have not only indicated the death – or at least temporary hibernation – of skinny jeans, but comfort remains a top priority in a post-pandemic world.

The baggy jeans have been circulating on the streets -and on our social networks- since September, when you sign as Chanel and Balenciaga put baggy jeans in the spotlight for Spring / Summer 2022. The celebrities have combined their jeans with sunny clothes for the summer months.

Baggy jeans might not scream “summer”but they are actually the perfect style tactic for unpredictable weather. For the day, you can combine them with sneakers and a white T-shirt, for the office with a blazer and high heels, and for the night, with heels and a “nice top”.

The queen of casual lookKatie Holmes is a fan of baggy pants, like Emily Ratajkowski and Elsa Hosk, who they adopted the denim large as part of your maternity wardrobes. Whitney Peak has worn her washed-out jeans with T-shirts oversize and sneakers on the set of remake from Gossip girl, while Slick Woods and Rihanna prefer to elevate theirs with a stylish heel – Rih is an expert for stilettos pointed.

Read on to see the inspiration of the famous in baggy jeans.

Rihanna

Proving that these jeans work just as well at night as during the day, Rihanna wore Vetements’ new Fall / Winter 2021 season jeans for one night in April. She completed it with a T-shirt and a bomber jacket of the brand, as well as a printed Versace scarf, some Dries Van Noten X Linda Farrow sunglasses and some stilettos white.

Rihanna. Photo: AKGS

Elsa hosk

Newly released mom Elsa Hosk shared a photo pushing a baby stroller, dressed in a Danielle Guizo linen crop top blazer, baggy jeans by Eytys, Nike Dunk Low shoes and a Museum of Peace & Quiet baseball cap.