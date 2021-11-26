Ariana Grande’s very slim appearance worries her fans

The Angels.- Singer fans Ariana Grande have been very concerned recently by a series of photographs shared by the same artist where He is seen with a “very thin” appearance.

Through social networks such as Facebook, the photos of the 28-year-old singer circulated where she is seen wearing a blue dress, accompanied by comments such as; “You don’t have to be a doctor to see that you don’t look good physically.”

Other comments they speculated that Ariana Grande you could have an eating disorder.

“Ariana fans are walking shit, and so blinded by not seeing that Ariana has an eating disorder, I urgently ask that these issues be taken seriously,” another person commented on Facebook.

Ariana Grande through social networks. Photo: Instagram

Some users of social networks compared the possible situation of Ariana with that of the singer Taylor Swift, about whom they said, also had an eating disorder and at some point recognized it and is currently in good health.

Ariana Grande through social networks. Photo: Instagram

Why did Ariana Grande lose weight?

Early in her singing career, fans of the then-teen star noticed a radical change in Grande’s appearance around 2013 and 2014, right after her departure from Nickelodeon.

Ariana was observed to be thinner and this was due to the fact that went vegan, The reasons? His love for animals and having a healthier life.

Ariana Grande with her pet “Toulouse”. Photo: Instagram

Ariana has been involved in a scandal over her diet and this because in 2015, when she was caught licking a donut and saying “I hate America!” Later, he explained that the phrase was related to the fact that he hates the type of foods full of sugar that are sold in stores.

The American artist has not confirmed or denied that she has any health problems.