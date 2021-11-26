Ariana Grande leaves the ponytails and shows off a loose hair look | Fashion and Beauty
Ariana Grande She has a look that is already characteristic of her, her ponytail became almost her own brand. Therefore, seeing her with a new hairstyle immediately becomes news for all her admirers, who despite loving the tenderness with which her original look looks, they are amazed with other styles.
This time, Ariana Grande has surprised us like never before with a hairstyle that we know little about: that of loose hair. A photo just posted on Instagram shows how she looks in this hairstyle that accompanies her new intergalactic look.
Ariana Grande with loose hair /
Hair loose on the sides, with waves at the ends and that reaches below the chest. Ariana Grande poses with a suit in silver and black tones, pointing a giant lipstick, this to promote her next makeup brand “REM Beauty” which will launch in November of this year.
The photograph is already being shared by her fans on different social networks and Ari has shown us that beyond her ponytail, or the half ponytail, there are looks that make her look more than perfect.
Currently Ariana Grande is a coach for The Voice in the United States, a few months ago she married Dalton Gómez, a young real estate agent very popular among Los Angeles stars.
