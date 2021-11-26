Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Engaged and Will They Get Married? This is what we know

Since they started their relationship over a year ago, Megan fox and Machine Gun Kelly They have attracted the attention of all the media for their irreverent way of showing how in love they are. Rumors of a commitment began to emerge after one of the trials of the MTV Video Music Awards 2021, where they saw the American actress who is most happy with what is by far a evidence that would reveal that the couple will soon marry.

Megan fox and Machine Gun Kelly started their relationship in July 2020, Since that moment the couple has not stopped sharing their relationship on Instagram, with multiple displays of love that for many are quite daring. Everything seems to indicate that the couple are ready to take the next step and walk down the aisle as they are rumored to be engaged and will be getting married in the next few months. It’s true?

This is PROOF that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged

The Love story between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly will have a happy ending so he points out Us Weekly who reported that The actress wore a ring right on her engagement finger as she watched her boyfriend rehearse for the MTV Video Music Awards 2021; a source speculated that the announcement of your next wedding could be given during the awards ceremony of this important event.

Photo: Instagram @meganfox

Noted that The ad could come as a surprise as the rapper performs with Travis Barker. So far it is not known for sure if this will happen, but uA representative of Megan pointed out that at the moment the couple is not engaged, reported Page Six. This isn’t the first time the actress and rapper have sparked rumors of commitment, since the model was seen with a ring in January of this year.

How did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly meet?

Photo: Instagram @meganfox

Megan fox, 35 years old, and Machine Gun Kelly, 31, began dating in July 2020. They met on the set of “Midnight in the Switchgrass“ and made their debut as a couple on the red carpet at the 2020 American Music Awards in November.

