Anniversary: ​​Cameron Diaz is born; this was her successful career as an actress and businesswoman

Cameron michelle diaz was born in San Diego, California, on August 30, 1972. She is a actress American filmmaker, model and businesswoman, with Cuban descent, by her father. Rose to fame in the 1990s, for her roles in films such as The mask, My best friend’s wedding and Crazy about mary.

From there it became one of the most recognized in Hollywood and also one of the best paid. For her participation in feature films she has been nominated four times for the Golden Globes, for Do you want to be John Malkovich?, Vanilla Sky, New York gangs and Crazy About Mary.

In 2013 she was named the actress over 40 years of age, highest paid in Hollywood. But after more than 15 years of career, she decided to take a hiatus to dedicate herself to her projects as an entrepreneur. The most important of these is to create your wine brand, Avaline.

Successful as a model, actress and businesswoman

In her acting career, she has participated in films such as The Mask, The Last Supper, She is unique, Moon without honey, With the water around her neck, The wedding of my best friend, Crazy about Mary, Sex Tape and The other woman.

The versatility in the movies made her one of the favorites for Hollywood directors, but the comedy roles were the ones that have brought her the greatest successes. Cameron Diaz.

Cameron Diaz was a welcome revelation in The Mask

PHOTO: File

The pandemic and the wine

After 15 years as an actress, Cameron Diaz He decided to retire, at least momentarily and dedicate himself to his businesses and companies. The one he has had the most affection for is his brand of wine, Avaline. She developed this project with her friend Katherine Power and it has become such a popular wine that even women find it difficult to find bottles to bottle the wine.

Avaline is an organic wine brand that had great growth during the pandemic due to Covid-19. His website was a great tool for people to get wine, at a very affordable price.

“Our clients are not concerned about the vintage or the region the wine comes from. What is important to them is that it maintains its values ​​in terms of what they consume and its taste,” said the successful businesswoman, when asked about the reason for the success of Avaline.