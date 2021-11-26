AMLO’s caution towards the peso disappears with a turn in Banxico

The president of Mexico, despite daily lashing out at big business and business elites, has for three years looked with suspicion at policies that could disrupt financial markets or hurt his beloved peso.

Until this week.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador surprised most viewers Wednesday by saying that he had reconsidered his decision to appoint former Secretary of the Treasury Arturo Herrera to run the central bank. Instead, proposed to Victoria Rodríguez Ceja, a little-known expense manager with a long career in public finance positions, but with little experience or academic training in monetary policy.

Markets took the news badly, sending the peso down 2.6% after the surprise announcement and making it the worst performing emerging market currency in the last five days, apart from Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared “an economic war of independence” against interest rate hikes, forcing the central bank’s hand .

Analysts were concerned that, By running the bank with Rodríguez, López Obrador could also be attacking independence of one of the few Mexican institutions that has remained isolated from its controlling political influence.

“We are in a pessimistic scenario,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at Banco BASE. “There is fear for a possible Erdoganization of monetary policy in Mexico.”

AMLO, as the president is commonly known, was quick to dismiss the fears, saying twice that he will not meddle in the independence of Banxico. Instead, he argued that he wanted to promote a woman who has been instrumental in carrying out his utter austerity. In a statement sent to Bloomberg News, presidential spokesman Jesús Ramírez said that the government will respect the autonomy of Banco de México and “does not intend to change its mandate or its organization.”

Nevertheless, the measure, which will put Rodríguez at the head of the bank until the end of 2027, is an indication of the growing tendency to abandon caution in its mission to leave a lasting mark on all aspects of Mexican public life. Not even the peso, which the president usually points to as a measure of his success, seems to slow him down.

Lopez Obrador, which has centralized the government closely around the presidency, recently promoted a nationalist reform of the electricity sector that would cancel private contracts and gut independent regulators, even against the pleas of industry groups and the US government.

The president already had set off alarms earlier this year by saying that he wanted someone focused on the “moral economy” to run Banxico, as the central bank is known, which has been considered a bulwark of the stability of Mexican markets for three decades. Then it tried unsuccessfully to pay the public debt with a credit from the International Monetary Fund that was in the central bank’s reserves.

“It was already certain that the next governor of the Bank of Mexico would be the former Secretary of the Treasury Arturo Herrera, who had had a profile more in favor of the free market, and that gave the private sector a lot of peace of mind”Said Janneth Quiroz Zamora, Monex’s vice president of economic analysis. “One of the main fears of that decision has been that the president does not interfere in the decisions of the central bank.”

Economists have started desperately looking for Rodriguez’s comments on monetary policy – any sign of his position on inflation – and have found themselves empty-handed, in part because his background is in public finance.

“His career is atypical, it is different. Those who have presided over the Board since the 1960s, all were trained in the central bank, including the current governor, Alejandro Díaz de León, “said Gustavo Del Ángel Mobarak, an economic historian at CIDE, a research center based in the City. from Mexico. “It does not seem strange to me that the president puts someone loyal to him in the Banxico, what is strange is that he does not have as much experience as to lead a central bank.”

According to his curriculum released by the Ministry of Finance, Rodríguez studied to obtain a master’s degree in economics, but a spokesman for the secretariat did not confirm whether he finished the degree. Although a master’s degree is not in itself a requirement for the position, is uncommon for the leader of an institution that has prided itself on having staff trained in America’s elite universities.

Del Ángel said that people who have worked with her know her as “competent” and “workaholic.”. Central bank deputy governor Gerardo Esquivel told Bloomberg that has been an efficient and committed public servant since 2000.

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit did not respond to a request for comment. In his only public comments since the appointment, Rodriguez said Wednesday that she is committed to upholding the central bank’s bylaws.

Unexpected departure

Read the tea leaves to understand what motivated Herrera’s sudden replacement is no easy task. Although Herrera had never worked in monetary policy either, As Secretary of the Treasury, he spent the last two years meeting regularly with investors and attending non-voting bank Board meetings. A president who likes to concentrate all the key decisions was also seen as a loyal operator.

Regardless of the reasons – and business circles in Mexico are full of gossip about it – Rodríguez will take over a bank facing extraordinary challenges if the government-controlled Senate approves his appointment, as expected. The four successive interest rate hikes have failed to quell inflation, which reached a 20-year high of 7.1% in early November, suggesting that Banxico will continue to tighten its policy.

When the pandemic occurred, the bank played the unorthodox role of sole provider of stimulus to the Mexican economy, aggressively cutting rates while López Obrador it refused to make significant public spending. Now, the incipient economic rebound has come to a halt, with a contraction in the last quarter, just when the bank has to deal with rising prices.

Instead of an experienced hand at the helm, investors are left putting their faith in the employees that make up the institution.

“Banxico’s strong staff, and a board that has gained experience in the last three years, should allay some of the most important concerns,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. economist Gabriel Lozano wrote in a note.

