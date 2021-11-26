America disguised itself as a horrible team – José Ramón Fernández

The Liguilla started badly with two draws to zero goals, but the question is, why is America, the leader of the championship, the one with the most points, the one that won the most games, the one that led the entire tournament, is not the most spectacular ?.

He is not the one who perhaps played the best, but the most practical, the one who scored the goals at the right time, the one who won the games tightly 1-0, 2-1, went to Ciudad Universitaria against a team that got into the number eight of the Liguilla and that he came from beating Cruz Azul and Toluca, and that gave Pumas a special clean and jerk.

America cannot, because of its history, because of its hierarchy, show that it is the best team in Mexico by playing football like that, it cannot be so mean, so tight, so wayward with the public. There were 40 thousand spectators who paid for a ticket, who suffered from the cold, who were in the stands waiting for a good match, because generally there are good grabs between Pumas and America.

América had to go out to show that they want the championship, I know that Solari is traumatized by the famous away goal and they already took it away for the benefit of América for that goal by Pachuca last season. But the fact that he has played cautiously, taking a shot at goal throughout the game, seems to me the most stingy thing that I have seen in America.

America put on an ugly team costume, a horrible team, a team that huddled in its area, defended itself and did not come out of there. Pumas, which is a team that has its limitations, it is not a team that has a closet as big as America’s to use offensive players, they closed the doors on all sides. He scored a goal, it was out of place, he had another from Favio Álvarez who passed to the side that deserved to be a goal to punish America for its timid football, for its soccer without strength, without the hierarchy of a team that aspires to the championship.

America, generally, has not played well, they have an intelligent coach who has handled the games well, who makes the changes well, and who has given points and points to America to make a huge advantage.

The other teams were lagging behind, but the Liguilla is something else and now, although things are in favor of America, a goal from Pumas at Azteca would put things upside down for the American team.

Is America a favorite? Yes, because he is the best placed, because he has a better team, because when he releases his attacking players, he is usually dangerous. I think that if the American team puts in an offensive lineup, it could. I also expect an offensive proposal from Pumas that defends itself better, that every day has better players behind.

The word “horrible” should be removed from Liguilla matches, because starting with two draws to zero goals is disastrous. If he puts Córdova, Roger Martínez, Henry Martín himself, it could be a pleasant game, if not spectacular, yes pleasant.

The Liguilla took 17 dates to arrive, with boring games, 0-0.1-0, games badly played, but won, including America, games that had a very low audience, because there are shows that widely surpass football that is plays in Mexico.

It is a plastic League, a League that has no relegation or promotion, a League that has 12 participants in the final stretch of 18, who qualify 8. If you start a League with the maximum leader, the one who scored the most points, the one who apparently he was the best and he plays you that way you can expect from other teams.

América was horrible, horrible, and surely, Solari will have his way of thinking, there is no away goal, América sent him to remove it to avoid problems, to open the way to the championship and of course the others bow their heads and say Yes to everything.

For this reason, everything has repercussions on the Mexican National Team that plays so badly and is going through very serious difficulties and after watching Champions League matches and watching other types of matches, we realize that our football is lagging behind and lagging behind, even if they say otherwise.

On Wednesday, the presentation of América in Ciudad Universitaria was outrageous, the worst game it has played in its history in that venue, I think so. It’s a shame, a shame.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: QUARTERS OF THE FINAL OPENING 2021: THEY MATCHED WORST STRIKE OF GOALS IN THE START OF THE LEAGUE