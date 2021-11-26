Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Thursday, November 25

The transmission platform Amazon prime makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in the United States. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

1. The war of tomorrow

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the world war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that the soldiers and citizens of the present are transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) in a desperate search. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

2. The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

It tells the true story of Briton Louis Wain, an artist, inventor and businessman, who did everything possible to take care of his five sisters and their mother. Two events changed her life forever: meeting Emily, the love of her life, and adopting Peter, a lost kitten. The two of you will become both his family and his inspiration to paint the extraordinary cat images that made him world famous.

3. The fat girl got on

Peter Sanderson (Steve Martin) is a depressed, prudish, divorced lawyer who remains in love with his ex-wife Kate (Jean Smart) and can’t quite understand why she left him. However, Peter tries to move on and flirts with a smart and explosive lawyer he has met in an internet chat. But when they decide to meet each other at Peter’s house, he discovers that the girl is quite vulgar, does not belong to the elite Ivy League and is not even a lawyer. It’s actually Charlene Morton (Queen Latifah), a young black girl who has escaped from prison and wants Peter to help her prove her innocence.

Four. No regrets

An elite SEAL commando uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife in Tom Clancy’s No Remorse. The explosive origin of the action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, from the writer Tom Clancy.

5. A cool dad

Sonny Koufax is a thirty-something lawyer who has never liked taking on the responsibilities of his adulthood. However, as his former partners marry, Sonny realizes that if he doesn’t do something soon he could be left alone for the rest of his life. After his last girlfriend leaves him due to his immaturity, he decides to do something drastic that changes his life: adopt Julian, a 5-year-old boy.

6. Mrs. Doubtfire, dad for life

Williams is father and husband. His children consider him a wonderful father, but his wife is tired of him behaving as if he were a child too. After a rocky divorce, although he fights with all his might to get custody of the children, the judge does not grant it. She then decides to pretend to be an old lady in order to be, at least, her children’s babysitter. (FILMAFFINITY)

7. Dear christmas

Natalie does a podcast and comes home for Christmas to meet Jack, a local firefighter. (FILMAFFINITY)

8. There you will find me

Finley, a talented and aspiring violinist, meets Beckett, a famous young movie star, on her way to her university semester program abroad in a small coastal town in Ireland. An unexpected romance arises when heartthrob Beckett leads the uptight Finley on an adventurous awakening and she encourages him to take charge of his future, until the pressures of his stardom get in the way.

9. Castaway

Chuck Noland, an executive at the multinational courier company FedEx, is cut off from his comfortable life and his fiancée by a plane crash that leaves him cut off from civilization on a remote tropical island. The sole survivor and alone on the island, after four years of subsistence Chuck learns all the survival techniques while suffering the torture of loneliness. The solution: risk your life going out to sea.

10. Ultimatum to Earth

Dr. Helen Benson is suddenly pulled from her home by the National Security Agency and taken in with other scientists. to try to explain the causes of a mysterious object from space that is about to hit the island of Manhattan. But the collision does not occur, as the UFO, which turns out to be a spacecraft of unknown origin, lands in the middle of Central Park. The extraordinary circumstances that follow such a prodigious event will lead Dr. Helen to meet Klaatu, a humanoid extraterrestrial who claims to come to Earth for peaceful purposes, to warn the population.

