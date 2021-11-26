Almada confirmed that Alessio Da Cruz is separated due to indiscipline

The forward of the Santos Laguna Club, Alessio Da Cruz, was separated from the northern team, as announced by the helmsman Guillermo Almada at the end of the press conference of the match that Los Guerreros played against Tigers in the departure of the Quarter finals at Opening 2021 of the Liga Mx.

The player of Dutch origin was discharged due to multiple indiscipline that bothered the institution of Keep. Openly and with a serious expression, the technician confirmed that the squad would no longer have the services of the soccer player.

“I am not going to start listing, but there were several things, so surely we are not going to count on him anymore. Alessio is separated from the squad for lack of discipline, it will surely be a resolution that takes the directive, but we are not going to count on him anymore ”.

Da Cruz reached the top Mexican soccer circuit in August 2021, coming from Parma Calcium, team that plays in the Italy Serie B. He played 567 minutes with Los Laguneros, added eight games of Regular Phase, and only achieved 3 targets.

The 24-year-old had come to Keep with a contract of option to buy expiring until June 2022.

