All the tricks of Netflix to achieve its desired Oscar for Best Picture

Netflix do u Want Oscar for Best Film. The platform has already won the Academy Award for Best Director, Best Documentary … but they still have the thorn of not winning the jackpot of the night. Did not make it Alfonso Cuaron with Rome. Either Martin Scorsese with the Irish, and last year Aaron Sorkin and David Fincher they couldn’t handle Chloé Zhao and her Nomadland.

This year they return with a good arsenal of proposals to take the jack to the water in front of the great favorites such as Belfast. Titles of prestigious directors, such as Jane Campion, which have already been tested in international festivals where they have swept the awards. The race for the Oscar begins now, and these are all the tricks that Netflix has to take that award that they lack.

‘The power of the dog’

Frame from the movie “The power of the dog.”



Premiere on Netflix: December 1

Jane Campion is film history. She was the first woman to win the Palme d’Or at Cannes and one of the few to have been nominated for the Oscar for Best Director. In both cases it was because of that masterpiece called The piano. It’s amazing that Campion hasn’t made a new movie for 12 years. It has been Netflix who gave him the creative freedom to shoot his best film since then, another movie called The power of the dog which adapts the novel by Thomas Savage. A western about toxic masculinities that turns the icon of the macho that imposed the western movies upside down.

A complex film about power relations that has already won the Silver Lion for Best Director and which, for now, is positioned as one of the great favorites for nominations for all awards. It is a film, perhaps, too complex and sickly for the preferential vote of the Oscars, but it is also the best film of the year. It is taken for granted that it will be nominated for Best Picture, Direction, Leading Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst), and almost all technical sections (photography, soundtrack, art design).

‘It was the hand of God’

Premiere on Netflix: December 15

Films shot in a language other than English are always more difficult to enter among the nominees for Best Film, but Paolo Sorrentino is already known to academics and with It was the hand of god He has made one of his best films and the most accessible and emotional. He tells his own story, marked by the death of his parents in an accident from which he was saved by staying to watch a Maradona match. A personal and exciting film that won the Silver Lion in Venice and that is one of the favorites to be nominated in the category of Best International Film, but that will have to be followed closely as the first critical awards begin, because every time It is more normal to see how ‘foreign’ directors sneak into important nominations, and Sorrentino by the hand of Netflix is ​​one of the best positioned this year.

‘Don’t look up’

Premiere on Netflix: December 24

Adam Mckay’s last two films (Vice and the big bet) have been nominated for an Oscar and he as director and script, so Netflix has signed up to produce the director’s new film, a bestial satire in which Mckay takes as an excuse a meteorite that is going to extinguish the human race to deploy his style and laugh at the extreme right, the media, sensationalism, social networks … All with a cast that fits everyone: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande … It will be necessary to see how Netflix plays its tricks in the interpretation categories and how the good reception that has been seen in social networks in the form of criticism materializes, but it seems that Do not look above may be together with The power of the dog its great bet this anus.

‘The lost daughter’

In Spain it will not be released on Netflix

Another film that was presented in Venice, where it hunted the award for Best Screenplay, and that seems like it may have its niche in awards season. In Spain it will hit theaters with Vertigo, but in the rest of the world it will be Netflix who will release it. It will be the platform that takes the strategy for the Oscars, where it seems that Olivia Colman may get a new nomination for her starring role as a mother who becomes obsessed with a young woman and her daughter on a vacation. A clever adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel that offers a more real and less idealized look at motherhood than Hollywood tends to show, and which may also have its place in the category of Best Adapted Screenplay.

‘Tick, tick … Boom!’

Andrew Garfield in ‘Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!’.



Now available on Netflix

It seemed that this was going to be the year of the musicals and that they could enter the awards season with force, but for now, and we have yet to see what happens with Steven Spielberg’s version of West Side Story, the only one that arrives at the beginning of the career with some possibility is this adaptation of the autobiographical work of Jonathan Larson directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of the men of fashion and one of the renovators of the genre on Broadway. Perhaps his presence will be much more bulky and numerous at the Golden Globes – which this year will not be broadcast due to the controversies of last year – but no one doubts that Andrew Garfield will be nominated for Best Leading Actor for his incredible performance that has placed as one of the favorites.

‘Chiaroscuro’

Frame from the film ‘Chiaroscuro’.

Netflix

Now available on Netflix

The film directed by Rebecca Hall is going quite unnoticed although the reviews after passing through many festivals have always been very positive. Hall tells a very powerful story, that of Clare, a mulatto woman married to a white racist who pretends to be white, even to her husband, to benefit from the social and economic status that was denied to blacks at that time. Right now it does not appear in the main pools, but it should not be ruled out that its two great protagonists, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, try to sneak among the nominees for best actress.

‘The Mitchells against the machines’

‘The Mitchells against the machines’, a jewel for all audiences.

Netflix

Now available on Netflix

The animation category is more open than ever. This year there has not been a great Pixar title dominating the race, so many others enter as favorites. The one that has received the most critical support so far is this gem produced by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who were also behind the production of another of the best recent animated releases: Spider-Man: A New Universe.

