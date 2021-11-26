After plastic surgery, Briggitte Bozzo says: my body is sacred.











After plastic surgery, Briggitte Bozzo assures: my body is sacred





A few weeks ago, the young actress Briggitte bozzo revealed to his followers on social networks that he underwent plastic surgery and even boasted some of the results, although he did not want to specify the areas that were operated on.

The procedures that were carried out in Colombia moved his followers because he wears a delineated figure and the questions about whether he would be interested in having an OnlyFans page began to reach him.

That is why Briggitte answered these insistent questions on her social networks, ” no, I will not open an Only Fans. My body is sacred ”, responded bluntly.











And he continued, “I mean, from time to time I upload photos in a bathing suit, it’s the only thing they will be able to see of my body, from there on out nothing else.”











Likewise, some friends of the actress and followers continued to flatter her and left comments such as, “too beautiful”, “more perfect impossible”, “of impact”.